EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap on Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s engagement party: Glad I was invited, love Shane

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in May this year, and the family threw an engagement party recently in Mumbai, which was attended by many of her friends from the film industry, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Now in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the acclaimed filmmaker expressed his excitement about his daughter’s engagement. “I am so glad I was invited,” laughs Anurag.

He further adds, “I got to know through social media first (about the proposal), but this time I was there - I was invited. My little one grew up too fast, she has a mind of her own. She is pretty much like her mother and father, we are both stubborn people, I think she is also as stubborn and has a mind of her own. She has her own thing. So it's not like that, it was expected. I am very happy, I love Shane. He is an amazing boy. He is probably much more sensible and mature than I am.”

Aaliyah had announced her engagement with Shane on Instagram. “Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH),” read the post.

Best compliment for Kennedy

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap’s film Kennedy is closing the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 20. Talking about the best compliment he has received for this Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone starrer, Anurag shares, “Anubav Sinha said it's in his top three favorites of my films, which was a compliment. Then audience’s feedback, which they think is a compliment but I disagree with it is that - people say Anurag Kashyap is back, and I say I was never gone.”

