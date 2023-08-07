EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap on slamming trolls for targeting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; ‘Was deliberately’

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt released recently, and Anurag Kashyap is all praise for the movie. In fact, the acclaimed filmmaker even shut down a troll for pulling down the film. “I knew for sure he was trolling. If somebody doesn’t like the film it's justified, it’s okay to not like a film. But somebody running down the film without watching it… like somebody (online) said I had to cleanse my eyes by seeing Oppenheimer. I was like, ‘Acha tune back-to-back dekha toh ticket dikha then I will believe,” says the Gangs of Wasseypur director.

He elaborates, “Then I saw he was commenting on some other person’s post, and realised he was just a troll, he was deliberately running down the film. So I had to shut him down. With the other person it was an explanation - I was like don’t try to bracket me. Yesterday I saw the horror movie Talk to Me. Today after this interview I will go and see Meg 2. I love watching movies, and I love seeing them in cinemas. I need to see them before I read the reviews, as I need to have my own opinions. And if I love something I talk about it,” says Anurag Kashyap, as he applauds Karan Johar for the film.

Questions ‘Why are people surprised?’

“I really loved it. Everybody is like how can you say that, but it’s a really fantastic film, where Karan has gone all out. The film’s songs are long, but this time he has used them as a part of the narrative, and has made a fantastic film. So there is nothing to get surprised about,” Anurag Kashyap concludes.

