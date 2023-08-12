Top Day 1 Box Office Openers For Hindi Films In 2023: Gadar 2 secures 2nd position; OMG 2 takes 8th place

Exactly a year back, the Hindi box office was at its lowest with both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan failing to even put up decent numbers at the box office despite having a very lucrative release window. A year later, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have brought happy days for the Indian exhibition sector. While Gadar 2 has taken a bumper opening, OMG 2 has also had a reasonable day 1. The cumulative collections for both films are around Rs 47-48 crores nett based on early estimates with Gadar 2 contributing around Rs 39 crores and OMG 2 doing around Rs 9 crores nett.

Gadar 2 Has Taken The 2nd Best Start For A Hindi Film In Hindi While OMG 2 Has Taken The 8th Best Start At The Box Office

Sunny Deol's actioner directed by Anil Sharma has taken the 2nd biggest start of 2023 while Akshay Kumar's dramedy directed by Amit Rai has taken the 8th best start. Pathaan continues to remain the top opener of the year for a Hindi film (in Hindi) on an India level and worldwide level. Both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are sequels to very successful films but in pop-culture, Gadar 2 has a clear edge. Unlike Gadar 2 which was certified U/A, OMG 2 was certified A and that kept family audiences away. The Saturday advances suggest that both films will see some growth from day 1.

The top day 1 Bollywood openers of 2023 in India (in Hindi) are as follows:-

1. Pathaan: Rs 55 crores

2. Gadar 2: Rs 39 crores

3. Adipurush: Rs 32.5 crores

4. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Rs 14 crores

5. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rs 13.25 crores

6. Bholaa: Rs 10.50 crores

7. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Rs 10.50 crores

8. OMG 2: Rs 9 crores

9. Satyaprem Ki Katha: Rs 8.75 crores

10. The Kerala Story: Rs 7.50 crores

11. Shehzada: Rs 5.50 crores

12. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Rs 5.25 crores

Watch the Gadar 2 and OMG 2 Trailer

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet, back home.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2 and OMG 2

Both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Salman Khan gives a shoutout to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer; ‘Dhai kilo ka haath equals…'