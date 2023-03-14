EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna drops her top skincare secrets and a game-changer makeup hack

Rashmika Mandanna, as we all know when it comes to her career, she is no stranger to the hustle. Known for her roles in films like Geetha Govindam, Pushpa, and Mission Majnu among many others, Rashmika Mandanna equally invests her time in skin and hair care. She is someone who pays attention to her skincare routine. Even when she is in no makeup, Mandanna leaves us aww of her skin.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna dropped some major skincare secrets. She also revealed having a nutritious diet with lots of greens. "I double-cleanse every night before going to bed. I keep myself hydrated. And for hair, I make sure I have a nutritious diet with lots of greens," shared Rashmika Mandanna.

Skincare regime before applying makeup?

Sunscreen is my saviour. It is important to apply a generous amount of it, especially during travelling and outdoor shoots.

DIY skincare ingredients and homemade haircare secrets?

Some of my mom's and grandmom's secret recipes are my go-to regimes. Some warm oil massage is always a saviour.

One makeup hack that turned out to be a game-changer for you?

Over these years, I learnt that colour tests of foundation and concealer should be done on your face or neck, not your arm or hand. Your hand is likely a different colour from your face, so this is the only way to get an accurate colour match!

One song you play on a loop while getting ready in your vanity?

I love listening to K-Pop songs. I love their compositions and they are my go-to playlist for all my moods.

