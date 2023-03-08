Rashmika Mandanna EXCLUSIVE: There are times when I do feel bad about all the negativity that is thrown at me

At 26, Rashmika Mandanna has struck gold in films with her unconventional roles. She has achieved a lot at a young and has experience as good as seasoned women actors in the film industry have- from an overnight success, and Pan-India fame to trolling. One of South India’s most sought-after actors, who is spreading her talent wings in the Hindi film industry also, on International Women’s Day, talked about being subjected to mindless trolling, the woman she admires the most and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Women were expected to follow the traditional norms set by society, but the women of today make sure to acknowledge their worth and be self-reliant emotionally, mentally as well as financially.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Rashmika Mandanna who made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party, said, "This is a change that we all need to welcome with our arms open. With each passing day, the norms of society are also changing for good. Women should always be part of the growth that is happening. They are capable of bringing change to society. Also, the cycle of generations keeps repeating. The norms or the change that we brought to society now will get older when we get older and the next generation turns young. I strongly believe that change needs to come within and has to start from home."

Your social media game is quite engaging but being a public figure, celebrities all the time get subjected to mindless trolling. Does that really get on you and how do you manage to ignore all the negativity?

I just keep my calm. Amidst all the chaos that social media and trolling bring, I make sure to look at the positive side. I am thankful for all the love my fans and well-wishers shower on me. I think it is all about perspective. There are times when I do feel bad about all the negativity that is thrown at me. But I choose to stay focused.

Who is that one person in your life that you admire the most?

My mom. Always. I look up to her and will always do.

International Women’s Day aims to push us towards a gender-equal world, free of bias, and stereotypes across industries. Do you think we are still far away from achieving these?

No. I don't think we are far anymore. We have achieved it and are doing well. Women are in the top positions in almost all professions and fields, being an inspiration to their fellow women who are trying to make it big in life.

You are totally living a suitcase life between Mumbai and Hyderabad while on a choc-o-bloc work schedule, brand shoots etc. Does overworking worry or is there borderline pressure?

While working with tight schedules and back-to-back films, it was tiresome as I found it difficult to find some personal space. But off late, I learnt to deal with travelling and how to keep it as cool as possible. So I don't juggle in between the cities but keep it organised.

