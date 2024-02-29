FACT CHECK: Here’s the truth behind elephant dancing to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa song from Jailer

As many know the song Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth starrer Jailer was a massive success on social media with many reels and videos coming up under it and Tamannaah Bhatia getting huge fanfare for appearing in the song.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet where an elephant was seen dancing to the song with its head shaking massively and grooving to the tune. Many people assumed that it was an actual elephant who was made to do this but it was done by a group of people wearing an elephant costume.

Fact Check: Is the viral elephant video fake or not?

The video appears to be from some kind of procession during a local temple festival in Kerala where a group of people have donned the costume of an elephant with its ornate and are dancing to the tunes of Kaavaalaa.

Many people earlier considered that the video was of an actual elephant and commented on how it is not right in doing so but many also conveyed how the video is fake and can be seen how the people are moving inside the costume.

The song Kaavaalaa from Jailer was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and was a massive hit on the charts. The song not only was a catchy dance number but also made people groove to it with many people posting videos about it. The song became such a popular thing that many events even now use the song on various fun occasions.

The Verdict

The viral video of an elephant dancing to the tunes of Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah Bhatia from the Rajinikanth starrer film Jailer is undoubtedly of humans in Elephant costume that many people had mistakenly considered to be an actual video of an elephant.

The video is of some group of people performing during a temple procession in Kerala and has not used any animals for entertainment purposes.

