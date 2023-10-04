Jailer worldwide closing box office collections: Superstar Rajinikanth film is Biggest Tamil film of All Time

Jailer completed its fifty days of box office run earlier this week, though its run had exhausted last month. The Superstar Rajinikanth led actioner has amassed a staggering worldwide gross of Rs. 605 crore, with India contributing Rs. 407 crore, while another Rs. 198 crore (USD 23.80 million) poured in from international markets.

Jailer has secured its place as the second highest-grossing film in Kollywood history, both domestically and worldwide. Internationally, it reached the top spot ahead of 2.0, another Rajni starrer, which holds the record in the other two. The key differentiator between 2.0 and Jailer lies in the Hindi dubbed version, where 2.0 enjoyed significant success. In the original Tamil language, Jailer reigns as the biggest blockbuster ever.

Jailer performed universally well across the board. In its home state of Tamil Nadu, it emerged as the second highest-grossing film of all time, raking in Rs. 188 crore. In Kerala and Karnataka, it became the highest-grossing Tamil film ever, and in Telugu states, it secured the second position, trailing behind only 2.0. Even in Northern India, it became the highest-grossing Tamil film ahead of 2.0 but the Hindi version didn’t really find breathing space amidst Gadar 2 and other Bollywood films doing well during the time. Similarly, internationally the film scored in every continent, whether Asia, Europe or America, emerging top Tamil film in almost every country.

Superstar Rajinikanth had a bit of a rough last decade or so, with his films underperforming since Endhiran in 2010. There were some bright spots in between like Petta or the general magnitude of 2.0, but they were few and also some time back. With Jailer, Superstar has silenced his doubters big time and in the process, it has breathed new life into an industry that was grappling with a dry spell of its own.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 188 crore

AP/TS - Rs. 84 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 62.50 crore

Kerala - Rs. 57.75 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 14.75 crore

India - Rs. 407 crore

North America - $7.35 million

Middle East - $6.53 million

Malaysia - $3.08 million

Singapore - $1.32 million

Sri Lanka - $0.60 million

Australia/New Zealand - $1.15 million

UK - $1.70 million

France - $0.63 million

Europe - $1.20 million

Rest of the World - $0.25 million

Overseas - $23.80 million / Rs. 198 crore

Worldwide - Rs. 605 crore

