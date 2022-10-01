GodFather Mumbai Event LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan says 'only person to use his couch is Chiranjeevi'

Salman Khan revealed a funny story of Chiranjeevi and its best. Anyone who knows the Bollywood actor is aware that he sleeps on the couch at his house but it was only Chiranjeevi who took over the place. Yes, Salman said at the event, "The only person to use the couch at my place to sleep is Chiru Garu. He used it when we were returning to Mumbai from Thailand after a shoot. He slept on my couch and took a flight the next morning. I didn't know how to tell him, I sleep on the couch."

