GodFather Mumbai Event LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan says 'only person to use his couch is Chiranjeevi'
As it is well known that Salman Khan hasn't taken a penny for playing a cameo role in GodFather. Sharing the same, Chiranjeevi said, "When my producers went to hand over one big cheque to Sallu Bhai. They had taken the route of managers. The manager went inside and came out at a faster speed. He advised them to not take the risk of paying Salman, as he said - 'Do the producers want to buy my love and affection for Chiranjeevi Garu.' Ram Charan and I are indebted to Sallu Bhai for life."
Salman Khan revealed a funny story of Chiranjeevi and its best. Anyone who knows the Bollywood actor is aware that he sleeps on the couch at his house but it was only Chiranjeevi who took over the place. Yes, Salman said at the event, "The only person to use the couch at my place to sleep is Chiru Garu. He used it when we were returning to Mumbai from Thailand after a shoot. He slept on my couch and took a flight the next morning. I didn't know how to tell him, I sleep on the couch."
Expressing his pleasure to Salman Khan for the movie and for hosting the event in Mumbai, the director said, "This more than a promotional event. This is a thanksgiving event for Sallu sir, to be a part of this film I want to thank Sallu sir and his team for making this happen. Two megastars in one film - its a dream come true."