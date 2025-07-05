Here's Why Kim Kardashian was Fighting Legal Battle At Lavish Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding

As Kim Kardashian stood among the A-list guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s opulent Venetian wedding in late June 2025, she was also embroiled in a public legal battle back in the United States.

The reality star and aspiring lawyer was responding to a lawsuit filed by a New York man named Ivan Cantu, who alleges serious reputational harm after Kardashian publicly posted his photo in place of a Texas death row inmate she was advocating for in 2024.

Advertisement

The confusion arose due to the shared name, Ivan Cantu, but Kardashian’s post, seen by millions, tied the innocent man to a capital murder case. The legal filings were signed by Kardashian on June 26 in Venice, just one day before the Bezos wedding festivities kicked off.

Mistaken identity sparks emotional distress lawsuit

According to court documents, Kardashian had posted a series of Instagram stories in February 2024 calling attention to the Texas inmate’s case, aiming to stay his execution. However, one of the posts featured an image of the wrong Ivan Cantu, a project manager based in New York.

The plaintiff claimed that the post caused him “emotional distress,” “invasion of privacy,” and other damages including sleep loss and PTSD. Kim’s legal team called the lawsuit meritless and said the image was removed within hours.

“This lawsuit is an attempt to cash in on a mistake,” her lawyer stated, per US Weekly. Kardashian also issued a public apology shortly after the error was discovered.

Advertisement

Kardashian’s advocacy meets legal scrutiny

In a signed declaration, Kim emphasized her dedication to criminal justice reform, asserting that her advocacy work is rooted in personal conviction and not commercial gain. “The use of Plaintiff’s image in the February 26 Story was a mistake and was not done intentionally,” she stated in the declaration.

She described the mix-up as inadvertent and expressed remorse for the error. “I would not have used the image appearing in the February 26 Story had I known that it was a picture of Plaintiff and not Mr. Cantu,” she said. The case remains ongoing.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Kiss During 4th of July Party, Get Slammed Over Double Standards for Fireworks in India and NY