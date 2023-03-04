Manchu Manoj and Mounika Reddy look perfect in first PHOTOS as husband and wife

Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy are officially husband and wife now. The couple tied the knot on March 3, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family. First photos of the newlyweds have surfaced on social media and they look perfect. The bride and groom opted for traditional south Indian looks for the wedding ceremony.

Manoj and Mounika twinned in golden traditional looks. While the actor wore a dhoti and kurta, the bride opted for a beautiful golden saree. Manoj's family, sister Lakshmi Manchu and Mohan Babu can also be seen in the pics. According to reports, Lakshmi played a crucial role in Manoj's marriage and pre-wedding festivities like Mehendi and Haldi also took place at her house in Hyderabad.

Bhuma Mounika Reddy’s sister Bhuma Akhila Priya and family graced the wedding ceremony. Shantha Biotech VaraPrasad Reddy and YS Vijayamma also attended Manoj-Mounika's wedding. Shilpa Reddy also attended the wedding, which took place in Hyderabad.

Take a look at Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy's wedding pics here:

Yesterday, the first glimpse of Manoj and Mounika as Pellikoduku and Pellikuthuru as they tied the knot yesterday. The actor took to his social media and shared a pic of his wife Mounika as he introduced her as 'Pellikuthuru'. Lakshmi Manchu shared a pic of her brother Pellikoduku as she applied haldi.



About Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy

Earlier, Manoj spoke about his bond with Mounika and said he is lucky to find her in his life. He revealed that they have been good friends for years and she was with him through every thick and thin of his life. The actor also said that from friends soon things changed to love and they decided to take the next level.

This is the second marriage for both, Manchu Manoj and Mounika Reddy. Earlier, the actor was married to Pranathi Reddy in an arranged marriage and got divorced in 2019. Mounika was previously married to a Bengaluru-based man and also has a 5-6 years old son.

