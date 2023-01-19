PICS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her new haircut and flashes infectious smile as she's papped in Mumbai
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Mumbai to begin the shoot for Varun Dhawan co-starrer Citadel.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has made a name for herself with her voguish style choices, was papped in Mumbai a few hours ago. One can see in the photos that Sam is flaunting her new hairstyle and the transformation looks super fun. The actor's off-duty wardrobe in all-white pantsuit scores full marks. Clearly, the Oh Baby actress isn't afraid of experimenting when it comes to fashion. If you want to upgrade your casual wear wardrobe, you can take notes from Samantha's off-duty look. "My style will be anytime comfortable, chic, and a tad bit experimental," Samantha had said earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla.
Recently, in an exclusive chat with us, Samantha also opened up on her go-to style which is every bit simple and classic. "My go-to fashion style is tonal, trendy, polished, and simple to put together. An outfit consisting of several shades of the same colour can make you stand out more. Also, I feel accessories play a huge role. Pairing your outfit with minimal yet statement accessories can amp up your styling game. New trends begin when someone decides to step out of the box. So go on, try something new every day and add 100 percent confidence to make it wow," said Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Samantha is in Mumbai to begin the shoot for Varun Dhawan co-starrer Citadel. Recently, speculations were doing rounds that Sam, who is diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis, will be taking a long break from work. And this led to rumour mills buzzing that she is being replaced in the upcoming projects.
However, her latest photos are proof that Sam is fine and set to bounce back stronger and like never before. We also heard, her film with Vijay Deverakonda, titled Kushi is also on track and the team is soon to lock in dates for the film's next schedule.
Talking about Citadel, it is the Indian adaptation of the International series which is originally created by the director duo, the Russo Brothers. Helmed by Raj and DK, Varun Dhawan and Samantha will be seen in some high-octane action sequences.
Samantha's Shaakuntalam
Last seen in Yashoda, Sam's next Shaakuntalam is set to release worldwide on February 17. Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film will see Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role of Shakuntala while Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is also making her acting debut with this film.
