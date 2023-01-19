PICS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her new haircut and flashes infectious smile as she's papped in Mumbai

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has made a name for herself with her voguish style choices, was papped in Mumbai a few hours ago. One can see in the photos that Sam is flaunting her new hairstyle and the transformation looks super fun. The actor's off-duty wardrobe in all-white pantsuit scores full marks. Clearly, the Oh Baby actress isn't afraid of experimenting when it comes to fashion. If you want to upgrade your casual wear wardrobe, you can take notes from Samantha's off-duty look. "My style will be anytime comfortable, chic, and a tad bit experimental," Samantha had said earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla. Recently, in an exclusive chat with us, Samantha also opened up on her go-to style which is every bit simple and classic. "My go-to fashion style is tonal, trendy, polished, and simple to put together. An outfit consisting of several shades of the same colour can make you stand out more. Also, I feel accessories play a huge role. Pairing your outfit with minimal yet statement accessories can amp up your styling game. New trends begin when someone decides to step out of the box. So go on, try something new every day and add 100 percent confidence to make it wow," said Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

What do you think about Samantha's new look? Let us know in the comment section below.

