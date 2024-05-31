Meet the actor who debuted with a Shankar film, got divorced in 2007 but is now living dreamy professional life and dating Heeramandi actress

An Indian actor who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu movies, so much so that he even received the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards once. Making his debut in a S Shankar movie after serving as the assistant director of Mani Ratnam, the actor has established himself as a leading hero and a character artist.

Yes, we are talking about the handsome and talented Chithha actor Siddharth. The actor who was once the crush of many with his chocolate boy roles is now also a performer giving his 100 percent to every role. Let’s take a look at the actor’s professional and personal life and how he is living the dream now.

Siddharth - early cinema career and evolution as an actor

Born to a Tamil family in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Siddharth finished his academic studies in Mumbai, pursuing an MBA. However, the venture into studying business was only a “safety cushion” in his career as advised by his father.

The actor was always interested in cinema, especially being fascinated by writing and direction. His first interaction with the world of media came from dubbing for a mosquito repellent ad in eight different languages in 1988 which was helmed by his father’s close friend, ad director, Jayendra Panchapakesan. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Working alongside Jayendra and later on with cinematographer PC Sreeram, the actor was able to assist director Mani Ratnam in the movie Kannathil Muthamittal where he even played an uncredited role. At this point in time, director Shankar was conducting auditions for his movie Boys, and after consulting Ratnam, the actor pursued the film which ended up being his debut film.

Song from Siddharth starrer Boys:

Afterward, the actor played a lead role in his mentor’s political drama film Aayutha Ezhuthu which featured him opposite actors like Suriya and R Madhavan. Soon enough, the actor also ventured into Telugu cinema with the Prabhu Deva directorial Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana which paired him a second time with Trisha Krishnan.

The success of the film in the Telugu sector made him a popular face in the Telugu cinema industry as well. Soon after director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached him to play a key role in the Aamir Khan starrer movie Rang De Basanti which finally marked his debut in Hindi cinema as well.

Thereafter, the actor made his presence known in various Telugu cinema ventures like Bommarillu, Aata, Oye!, and many more which were either met with positive reviews or mixed ones. The films made the actor star opposite actresses like Tamanaah Bhatia, Ileana D’Cruz, and many more as well.

Rang De Basanti trailer:

However, by the advent of 2011, the actor’s career had started to fluctuate, making his films less popular than they once were. Over time, Siddharth appeared in several sub-par films, either playing the lead role or as a supporting character.

In the midst, the actor made a comeback to Tamil cinemas once again, mostly with bilingual movies. Things changed for the better after Siddharth played the lead role in director Karthik Subbaraj’s much-acclaimed crime comedy flick, Jigarthanda. The film not only became a hit among critics but also attained a cult status for which it is known today.

Subsequently, the actor next appeared in another Tamil film called Kaaviya Thalaivan, which was set in the 1920 Madras theater circuit. The movie directed by Vasanthabalan featured him opposite actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vedhika, ultimately earning Siddharth his first Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Actor.

Advertisement

Jigarthanda trailer:

Siddharth’s personal life

Siddharth’s tryst with love in his life was first seen when he fell for Meghna. Both of them grew up in a Delhi neighborhood and got married to each other in 2003. Although their married life did not sustain for long. By the start of 2006, they started living separately. Eventually, they ended their relationship in 2007 by filing for a divorce.

However, after being away from relationships for some time, the actor recently announced his engagement to his Mahasamudram co-star, Aditi Rao Hydari. Even though the couple had never officially admitted to dating each other, the rumors of them being together sparked since 2021.

Over the years, both actors were often the common sight of either one’s social event or media posts. Clearing the air about their relationship, they announced their engagement this year which was conducted in an intimate ceremony.

Siddharth’s future lineups

Living the dream as many have, actor Siddharth has pursued many acting ventures over the years, showcasing his innate ability and range of skills. Not just acting, the performer has displayed his expertise and talents by donning the hat of a screenwriter, producer, and even a playback singer.

Over the years, the actor has appeared in several ad films and even lent his voice to animated roles in movies. Recently in 2024, the actor had a voice role in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan for the character of Tattoo, the alien.

Now, the actor is once again set to play a key role in the much-awaited Kamal Haasan starrer movie, Indian 2 directed by S Shankar. The film’s second single which was released recently even showcased the actor in a beautiful melodious song, sharing the screen with actress Rakul Preet Singh. Furthermore, the actor is also set to play a leading role in the movie Test alongside Nayanthara and R Madhavan.

Indian 2 single ft. Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh

ALSO READ: Meet national award-winning actress once rumored to be dating Anirudh Ravichander, who is now making her debut in Bollywood