Ram Charam’s wife Upasana Konidela reveals she is ready to become a mother again; says ‘my health my choice’

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are undeniably one of the biggest power-couples in the Telugu film industry at present. The couple have quite an active presence in social media, and often give fans a little glimpse into their personal life as well. Quite recently, the couple announced via social media that they had become parents, and that Upasana had given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

They also revealed via social media that they had named their little bundle of joy Klin Kaara Konidela, being inspired by the Lalitha Sahasranama. Now, in a recent public event, Upasana Konidela mentioned that she is ready to become a parent yet again. She also mentioned having a baby quite late was her choice and she has no regrets about it.

Upasana Konidela reveals she is ready for round two

Speaking at the event, which aimed to spread awareness regarding women’s health, especially pregnancy health, Upasana Konidela said that women need not suffer when the solution is right in front of them. She also mentioned that with proper awareness, women can make an informed choice in their life regarding what they want and when they want it.

She also highlighted her choice of having a baby quite late in life, and mentioned that she does not have any regrets regarding the choice. She also told her gynecologist who was present there that she is ready for round two, i.e. Having a second baby.

More about Upasana Konidela

Upasana Konidela is a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman and has even written a book quite recently. In 2011, she got engaged to actor Ram Charan, and the duo officially tied the knot in June 2012. It is understood that both Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan went to the same school, and were classmates till 9th grade.

Following their wedding in 2012, both Upasana and Ram Charan have been quite active on social media, and do not miss any opportunity to showcase their love for each other by sharing pictures or heartfelt notes for each other. On June 20th, 2023, the power couple welcomed their first daughter, who they named Klin Kaara Konidela.

