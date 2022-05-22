Rashmika Mandanna dons Coorgi style real zari saree; Here's everything you want to know about the tradition

Rashmika Mandanna recently took a break from work and attended her childhood friend's wedding in Bengaluru. Known for her simple, comfy style statement, Rashmika opted for a georgette real zari green saree by Shanti Banaras. However, what caught our attention was her unique saree draping style called, Coorgi Saree or Kodagu style.

Hails from the state of Karnataka, this traditional saree is known for its signature style of front pallu tucked neatly over the shoulder and pleats pushed backward. One can see in the photos, Rashmika Mandanna accessorised her ethnic look with gold stud earrings and a necklace by Jaipur-based Abhilasha Jewelry.

One of the reasons the women in Coorg drape their sarees in Kodagu style is for a comfy journey and to move around on hilly slopes of the area and even climb trees. It is unique on its own! In the case of a bride, it is teamed with a veil or headscarf.

Rashmika kept her look as minimal and traditional as she could. She kept her hair straight open and basic makeup completed her look.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting line-up of films on the film front- Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye. After Sulthan, she signed her second Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay and the shooting for it is currently progressing at a swift pace. She will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

