Rashmika Mandanna’s fan from Delhi requests her to talk in English; here’s how the actress reacted

Rashmika Mandanna is one of those actresses who tries to converse with her fans regularly. She cares for her fans and knows exactly what they want.

Mandanna attended the pre-release event of Anand Deverakonda starrer Gam Gam Ganesha last night (Monday, May 27), making all her fans happy.

Gam Gam Ganesha features Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda, as the lead hero. During the promotional event, Rashmika spoke in Telugu, and on X (Twitter), some fans from Delhi requested her to speak in English.

They requested her to speak in English so that every fan of hers could understand what their favorite actress had to say.

Rashmika respected her fans' wishes and responded to them kindly.

"I try my best to talk in English so that every one of you understands me, no matter where you are from. But I am just uncomfortable with the fact that many people who want me to speak in their language will think that I am disrespectful of the language or that I don’t know the language, but I’ll try my best,” replied Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika Mandanna replies to a throwback video of girl dancing to Saami Saami

This isn't the first time Rashmika Mandanna has responded to her fans. She consistently puts time and effort into replying to her fans on social media. She even replied to a throwback video of a little girl dancing to the iconic Saami Saami song.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming movies

Rashmika Mandanna indeed has one of the most promising lineups in the industry. She's set to reprise her iconic character Srivalli in Allu Arjun's pan-Indian project, Pushpa 2 which is a sequel to Pushpa released in 2021.

In addition to this project, Rashmika has been cast opposite Salman Khan in AR Murugadoss' Bollywood biggie Sikandar.

Rashmika Mandanna is also set to star in another thrilling project called The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, where she will play a key role.

She also has Kubera with Dhanush, Chhava with Vicky Kaushal and Rainbow, a female-centric drama.

