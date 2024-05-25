Samantha Ruth Prabhu showers filmmaker Karan Johar with birthday wishes, see PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media to wish Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar his 52nd birthday.

By Baisakhi Mishra
Published on May 25, 2024  |  06:59 PM IST |  739
Here’s how Samantha wished Karan Johar on his birthday, PIC
Here’s how Samantha wished Karan Johar on his birthday, PIC(Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Karan Johar Instagram)

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her official Instagram account this evening (May 25) to extend her heartfelt wishes to Bollywood filmmaker and TV personality Karan Johar on his 52nd birthday.

Check her Instagram story below!

Here’s how Samantha wished Karan Johar on his birthday, PIC

ALSO READ: Police complaint lodged against Thangalaan director Pa Ranjith; here’s why

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Baisakhi Mishra

Baisakhi Mishra, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate from Bhubaneswar, Odisha has an insatiable thirst for traveling and movies.

...

Credits: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles