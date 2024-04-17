Samantha shows off her impressive ninja moves as she trains under Tiger Shroff’s coach

Ever since her break from acting, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has actively explored various avenues, ranging from yoga, meditation, and horse-riding to now, kickboxing.

Showcasing her magnificent martial arts moves, Samantha shared a story on her Instagram account, with the caption, “One day at a time” as she trained with her coach.

Samantha showcases her impressive Ninja moves

Samantha’s long list of impressive hobbies

As mentioned earlier, Samantha’s break from acting has come as an unexpected outlet for the actress to explore various joys of life. Sam has also not shied away from documenting her journey throughout the process, from her diagnosis to her healing days and the path of recovery.

Apart from her newly acquired interest in kickboxing, the Kushi actress has delved into practices like Yoga and meditation to heal her mental and physical health. Not too long ago, she also shared a few pictures and videos from her horse-riding sessions.

The reason behind Samantha’s break from acting

For the unaware, Samantha has been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called Myositis, which affects the muscles of the human body, causing them to weaken over time. Sam has been vocal about her struggles and her approach to healing, both inside and outside.

Due to her battle with Myositis, the actress decided to put a pause on her acting career momentarily and focus on self-healing and improvement.

Samantha’s upcoming projects

Although Sam has taken a hiatus from acting, she has made it a point to finish her previously committed projects. As a result, Samantha will be awaiting the release of her upcoming web series Citadel India: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon.

Citadel India: Honey Bunny is the Indian spinoff of the US show of the same name starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles.

Raj & DK’s spinoff version also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role with Sikander Kher, Saqib Saleem, and Kay Kay Menon playing supporting roles.

The actress had also signed a few other projects for which she reportedly cleared the advances as they had not gone on floors yet.

