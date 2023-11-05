Thalapathy Vijay shares unseen PICS from Leo success meet; fans are in love

Thalapathy Vijay, the biggest crowd-puller of Tamil cinema recently attended the grand success meet of his recent blockbuster Leo, along with the cast and crew of the movie. On Saturday (November 4, 2023), the popular star who is not very active on social media, surprised his fans and followers by sharing a series of pictures from the Leo success meet, on his Instagram handle.

Thalapathy Vijay shares unseen pictures from the Leo success meet

The celebrated actor, who is currently on a high with the massive success of Leo, took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a series of unseen pictures from the grand event, which was held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, on November 1, 2023, Wednesday.

As always, Thalapathy Vijay looks like a million bucks in a casual beige cotton shirt, which he teamed up with a pair of blue denim trousers, in the pictures. The Leo star is also seen flashing a lovely smile in the pictures and flaunting his signature salt and pepper beard.

In one of the pictures, Vijay is seen enjoying the success meet along with leading lady Trisha Krishnan. In another click, he is seen sitting with the other team members including director Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor Arjun Sarja, and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon. The last two pictures in the series are clicked during Thalapathy Vijay's iconic speech from the event.

Have a look at Vijay's Instagram post, below:

Fans shower love on Thalapathy Vijay's post

The diehard fans and followers of Thalpaathy Vijay, who were happy to see his special Instagram post dedicated to the Leo success meet, showered the star with love in the comments section of his post. "Thalaivaaaa," wrote a fan. "That priceless smile from you makes me happy," wrote a fan girl.

Have a look at the comments:

Thalapathy Vijay's performance in Leo

The popular star played the role of Parthiban, who lives a peaceful life with his loving family and conceals his identity as Leo Das in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, which hit the theatres in October 2023.

Thalapathy Vijay impressed his fans, cine-goers, and critics alike with his spectacular performance in Leo, and finally tapped into his immense potential as an actor. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the mass actioner is now set to emerge as the biggest blockbuster of Vijay's acting career.

ALSO READ: Top 5 moments from LEO success meet event that no one can afford to miss