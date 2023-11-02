Top 5 moments from LEO success meet event that no one can afford to miss

The highly anticipated success meet from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj happened on November 1st, yesterday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and was sparkling with joyous moments.

The event marked the occasion of celebrating the successful run of the film in theaters and also as a redemption act for canceling the earlier audio launch that was planned.

The event, which saw most of the stars from the film with some fun moments to everyone’s favorite part - Thalapathy Vijay’s special speech. Let’s look at some of the most memorable parts of the event.

Here are the Top 5 moments from Leo's success event:

Sandy master’s request to Thalapathy

The coffee shop goon, who was the catalyst for the movie’s plot to happen was a vibrant part of the Leo success event. The choreographer-actor was seen dancing to the tunes of Thalapathy Vijay’s song Arabic Kuthu from Beast even before the event had officially started.

Moreover, the next eye-catching moment from the event was when Sandy master asked Thalapthy Vijay to do his iconic move from the movie.

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay’s character from the film Leo is known for rolling the chamber of his revolver on his left arm before shooting someone. The style which is popularly connected to the Russian Roulette has featured in numerous films before this as well, but Thalapathy Vijay really owned the style and made it a mark of the film.

In remembrance of this iconic move, Sandy master urged Vijay to do the move at the event with a prop revolver gun he brought to which the star quickly obliged.

Baby Iyal’s cute moment with Thalapathy Vijay

Those who watched the film Leo will never forget the chemistry the actor shared with the child actor Baby Iyal who played the daughter of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha in the film.

The bond they shared in the film and the way the characters interacted with each other was a relatable moment for many having a daughter in their lives. And from the words of the child actress herself, she shared a special bond with Thalapathy Vijay on set as well.

She expressed herself how she missed the actor and how she wasn’t able to contact him after her portions from the film had concluded. Seeing her get emotional, Thalapathy swept up from his seat and quickly embraced and took up her in his arms.

Trisha Krishnan’s experience with Vijay

Talking about chemistry, we can’t forget about how the leading lady Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay came back on-screen after many years. The pair was loved from their first outing together in the film Ghilli, which ran on for some while now.

Now, returning together to play as husband and wife on-screen has left many fans of their films on cloud 9. The chemistry they share, the knacks they pull off and the magic they still create on the big screen together seem to have traversed years, existing even today.

The way she spoke about Thalapathy Vijay during the event that she felt as if she was meeting a childhood or school friend after a long time and sharing memories, and talks and the freedom one gets from that person’s energy was the same for working with Thalapathy Vijay after so many years.

Director Lokesh’s gratitude for the film

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Leo conveyed his gratitude for the film and shared some tidbits from the film. First and foremost he expressed his gratitude for his directorial team, consisting of all his assistant directors.

Moving onward, he expressed an interesting detail that he wanted to cast director Vetrimaaran in a role but was unable to secure him for the role. He also expressed his love for Thalapathy Vijay. He also addressed the fact that people were criticising the film’s second half.

Prior to this, Lokesh’s co-writers Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy were also part of the event and spoke at the event. As a matter of fact, director Rathna Kumar’s speech went viral when he said, “No matter how high you fly if you are hungry, you must come down.”

Along with Rathna Kumar, director Deeraj Vaidy of Jil Jung Juk fame was also present onstage. Both the writers also expressed their interest in giving a hug for the star actor which he quickly obliged and hugged them both quickly at the event venue.

Thalapathy Vijay’s speech

Saving the best for last, the most awaited moment at the event was the iconic speech given by Thalapathy Vijay addressing his fans, co-stars and crew of the film.

Starting his speech in his iconic manner, “En Nenjil Kudi Irukum Nanba, Nanbigal” (My friends who exist within my heart), Thalapathy Vijay started his speech. He expressed how lucky he is to have such a faithful fanbase and that even if he gave his skin return it would not be enough for the love they give.

He also urged his fans to stay away from anger debates and arguments from social platforms. He urged them that these kinds of violent means are never good and cited Mahatma Gandhi's “Non-violence is more powerful than violence,” asking them to remain cool and calm.

As a tradition, the actor also gave a special “Kutty Story” in his speech, telling a story of some animals in a forest and hunters. He told the story of two hunters in the forest, where one hunter aimed at a rabbit and managed to capture it while another hunter aimed at an elephant but failed at it.

He then asked, which hunter was the bigger achiever and answered that the one who failed was the bigger achiever. The life lesson he said was that it is better to fail aiming at something big, rather than aiming for something small, asking everyone to dream big in life.

Further on, he congratulated the team of Leo and specifically talked about his co-stars, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin. He also praised music composer Anirudh Ravichander who could not make it to the success event. Also taking the moment to congratulate Lokesh Kanagaraj and his contemporary directors like Nelson and Atlee saying “They are my boys.”

In the concluding portions of the event, Thalapathy Vijay also gave a striking message about his stardom and the stars that exist in the history of Tamil cinema. He said “I want to say one thing. Tamil cinema has given us many stars. Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) is only one man. Nadigar Thilagam (Sivaji Ganeshan) is only one man. Puratchi Kalaignar (Vijaykanth) is only one man. In the same way, Ulaganayagan (Kamal Haasan) is only one man. Superstar (Rajinikanth) is only one man. Thala (Ajith Kumar) is only one man!

He added, “You all know the meaning of Thalapathy right? They only exist below the king and will follow all the orders of the king. You all are the kings, I am right below you and will continue to be that way.”

