What does Jawan director Atlee have to say about Bujji from Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD?

Kalki 2898 AD, initially called Project K, is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious projects to emerge from Indian cinema. Apparently shot on the highest budget yet for an Indian film, it is undoubtedly releasing with massive expectations.

Not only Prabhas fans but also cinephiles across India are rooting for the success of the film, and now, there has been a new addition to this list of supporters.

Atlee joins in the parade of excitement for Bujji and Bhairava

Director Atlee, known for his commercial entertainers, recently shared a story on his Instagram supporting Kalki 2898 AD. In his caption, he wrote, “Interesting one. Congratulations in advance to the entire team of Kalki for the blockbuster”.

The Jawan director also shared a link to the introduction video of Bujji, the robocar and Prabhas’ best friend from Kalki 2898 AD.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

With less than four weeks left for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, the makers are amping up the promotions now. For anyone who’s been keeping up with all the promotional content released by the team, the excitement is already at an all-time high. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

From the first glimpse video released a little less than a year ago to the more recent Ashwatthama character introduction glance and the most recent Bujji introduction glimpse, the makers have done a splendid job of exciting the audiences.

Advertisement

But as the release date approaches, it is time to go all out in an attempt to reach out to as many people as possible. We have gotten glimpses of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and a few others already, but not much has been unveiled about Deepika or Kamal Haasan’s character. Maybe the makers have planned something in the coming weeks.

Plot, cast, and crew of Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi Telugu film set during the Kali Yuga, where evil wreaks havoc. Bhairava descends from above as Vishnu’s avatar, Kalki, to save the world from evil with the assistance of a few forces.

The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani among others. The film has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin while Swapna Dutt and Aswani C. Dutt have produced the project under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

Furthermore, Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for Kalki 2898 AD, with cinematography by Djordje Stojilkovic and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

ALSO READ: Prabhas reveals calling producer after learning about Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan being a part of Kalki 2898 AD