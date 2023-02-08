The Idol starring BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd to premiere in THIS month? Find Out

In a recent interview, HBO executive Casey Bloys confirmed that The Idol will premiere after the 4th season of Succession. Season 4 of Succession will premiere March 26 with 10 episodes so it seems like The Idol will be releasing in June, making us excited to see BLACKPINK’s Jennie on screen soon! 'The Idol' is a story about the industrial world of a popular pop idol star, co-produced by The Weeknd and director Sam Levinson, who directed the HBO drama 'Euphoria'. This drama drew attention as Jennie's first overseas drama, as well as global top Asian stars such as Lily-Rose Depp , Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), and Troye Sivan.

Previously, Jennie said through her agency, "As soon as I read the scenario, I felt so attracted that I really wanted to be with her (character)." As such, Jennie's acting, which is her first debut as an actress, draws attention.

The released trailer video contains unconventional and high-level scenes. Lily-Rose Depp appeared in revealing outfits and caught the attention of the viewers by dancing or posing boldly. Jennie drew attention by appearing three times in the trailer. The scene of Lily-Rose Depp holding her hand while avoiding the camera and going somewhere, the scene of being happy after meeting someone, and the scene of the elevator closing. It didn't have much dialogue, but it left a strong impression.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, to which Jennie belongs, is currently carrying out the largest world tour of a K-pop girl group, attracting about 1.5 million people. After successfully completing the 14 concerts in North America in 7 cities last year and the 10 concerts in Europe in 7 cities last year, the group shared more fans through the 22 concerts in 12 cities in Asia this year. They will also perform as headliners at the 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' in the US in April and the 'Hyde Park British Summertime Festival' in the UK in July.

