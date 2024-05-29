What were Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon and more cast members' favorite Lovely Runner scenes? Know here

The stars of Lovely Runner recently spilled the beans on their favorite scenes. Yesterday, tvN dropped the curtain on the top picks from lead actors Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, and Lee Seung Hyub.

Lovely Runner is adapted from a beloved web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the talented writer behind True Beauty. It is a captivating time-travel romance that poses a compelling question: "What lengths would you go to save your ultimate idol?"

In the series, Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a devoted fan shattered by the loss of her beloved star, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok). Determined to rewrite fate, she embarks on a journey through time to rescue him from his tragic fate.

Lovely Runner’s cast share their favorite scenes

Byeon Woo Seok, who has captivated global audiences with his portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae, the epitome of pure love in the series, reminisced about a heartwarming moment from episode 15. He recalled the scene where Sun Jae regained his lost memories after being saved by Tae Sung (Song Geon Hee).

It is an important moment as this is where he reunites with Im Sol after 15 years of living with forgotten memories of their timelines and his love for her. Byeon Woo Seok shared that the emotions of Sun Jae, deeply profound and desperate, resonated with him intensely during filming, leaving a lasting impression. It's a scene he cherishes for the lingering emotions it stirred within him.

Kim Hye Yoon, who takes on the role of Im Sol the strong female lead, shared that her standout scene was from episode 2. It's the moment when Im Sol rushes towards Sun Jae, holding a yellow umbrella with a big smile. For her, it marked not only their first meeting but also the beginning of their relationship.

Song Geon Hee, portraying Kim Tae Sung, the endearing second lead, also chose the same scene as Kim Hye Yoon. He noted that the epilogue of episode 2 stood out to him as the finest moment. He was struck by the portrayal of Sun Jae's emotions and his instant feelings for Im Sol upon seeing her holding an umbrella for him and how he falls in love with her.

Lee Seung Hyub, in his role as Baek In Hyuk, reminisced about a scene from episode 10. He recalled the moment when Baek In Hyuk humorously parodied Jung Dae Man (Mitsui Hisashi) from Slam Dunk, declaring, "I want to do music."

He elaborated that although it was a figment of Bae In Hyuk’s imagination, it marked his first foray into such comedic territory. This new challenge left him quite nervous during filming. However, the positive feedback from viewers, who found it entertaining, allowed him to enjoy the scene despite his initial doubts.

More about Lovely Runner

The series concluded with its finale airing on May 28th, and to celebrate, a live viewing party was hosted with the entire cast, including Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Seung Hyub, Song Geon Hee, and many others in attendance.

Lovely Runner achieved immense success, with the final episode earning an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.8 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. This reflects a 0.5 percent increase from the previous episode, reaching a new personal best score for the drama.

