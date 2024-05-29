Lovely Runner Ep 15-16 Review: Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok’s time slip rom-com delivers exceptional finale to well made story

Name: Lovely Runner (선재 업고 튀어 in Korean)

Premiere date: April 8, 2024

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok

Director: Yoon Jong Ho, Kim Tae Yeop

Writer: Lee Si Eun

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Time-slip, Comedy, Fantasy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Viki

Lovely Runner plot

Lovely Runner presents a captivating time-slip romance drama that poses the ultimate question - "What would you do if given the chance to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan deeply affected by the passing of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time to prevent his tragic fate.

Watch the trailer here-

Lovely Runner episode 15-16 short recap

Episode 15 of Lovely Runner picks up right where episode 14 left off, with the ferris wheel scene. Im Sol falls ill, prompting Sun Jae to take her back to his house to care for her. The next morning, they eat breakfast, and Sun Jae encourages her not to quit her job. As they leave together, they encounter Kim Tae Sung (played by Song Geon Hee), who is searching for Kim Young Soo (Heo Hyung Kyu). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Im Sol and Tae Sung leave together, leaving Sun Jae feeling jealous. Later, Sun Jae notices that Sol has left her medicine behind and decides to personally deliver it, leading to a hilarious yet endearing scene. However, Sol's nephew ends up vomiting on Sun Jae, prompting him to visit Sol's house to clean up, where he discovers her timed watch.

It was the same watch that, in another timeline, she had gifted him as a reminder to keep moving forward. Sun Jae keeps the watch, intending to get it fixed after accidentally dropping it. Later, during a meeting with Sol, he musters the courage to express his feelings, only to be rejected as she believes it's best to keep him at a distance in order to keep him safe.

The next day, Sun Jae is devastated to learn that Sol has quit her job, interpreting it as a sign that she doesn't want to work with him. As he gazes at the now-fixed watch, memories of their shared timelines begin flooding back to him. Meanwhile simultaneously, Tae Sung is chasing Young Soo in his car, and just as Young Soo is about to collide with Sun Jae, Tae Sung intervenes, saving him. Sun Jae on the other hand remembers everything of their past timelines as the memories flashback one by one ending the episode.

In the finale episode, we witness Sun Jae rushing towards Sol, who is also going towards him upon hearing the news of his accident. Their emotional reunion leads to Sun Jae revealing that he has regained his memories. The couple, deeply in love, finally come together and vow never to let each other go. They embark on numerous romantic dates, while Sol completes the script of her drama.

Meanwhile, Sun Jae plans a grand proposal to Sol and makes efforts to win over her family, organizing a fun-filled celebration for her nephew's birthday. Later he plans on a grand proposal for her on a cruise through the Han river. However, upon discovering Sol's dream of becoming a director, he postpones his proposal. Finally, as Sol submits her film, they stroll through a cherry blossom-filled area reminiscent of Episode 9, where they make a wish. Sun Jae then takes the opportunity to propose to Im Sol. As they share a kiss, both see a glimpse of their future together,where they are tying a knot, bringing a satisfying and happy conclusion to the series.

Advertisement

Lovely Runner: The positives

What a remarkable journey Lovely Runner has been! Each moment of the show feels like a blessing on our screens. From its humble beginnings as an idol-fan romance time-slip series, it has taken us through a myriad of tropes and timelines, imparting lessons on love, grief, healing, fate, and so much more.

Let's pause to express our gratitude to the cast and crew behind this incredible show, which has captured our hearts over the past eight weeks. Despite the challenges it faced in reaching us given its production and casting issues, its success is all the more rewarding.

Each and every character in the show was amazing, from Sol and Sun Jae to their families, friends, Tae Sung, and even our villain. Each character received a well-deserved ending, and each character with their plots brought a perfect balance to the show. The decision not to drag out the villain's plot and to resolve it within the 15th episode added to the excitement of the finale, allowing us to focus more on witnessing SolJae as a couple.

Their antics as they attempted to date in secret, Sun Jae's unwavering supportiveness as a boyfriend, and Sol finally achieving her dream were all highlights of the series. Additionally, Tae Sung deserves the "Best Second Lead" trophy of the year for his portrayal as the perfect friend and Im Sol's second lead. From saving Sun Jae to catching Young Soo, he truly did it all!

What more could one ask for? The interaction between Sun Jae and the grandmother in Episode 16 was the highlight, showcasing how Sun Jae realized he could finally have a happy life with Sol. Seeing the couple, who had endured so much, finally achieve their happy ending and flourish in their relationship, with a glimpse of their wedding, was the perfect conclusion to this iconic show.

Lovely Runner: The negatives

The show delivered a multitude of tropes and stories all at once, offering a refreshing break from the tired clichés often seen on screen. However, now that the series has come to an end, fans are left with bittersweet goodbyes. While we were never fully enlightened on the true reason behind Young Soo's persistent interference in Sol and Sun Jae's destiny, it's perhaps a blessing in disguise that the show wrapped up swiftly without unnecessary dragging.

Advertisement

The ambiguity surrounding Sol's grandmother, whether she is a time traveler or not, too is a drawback as it was never resolved. Her possession of the watch and the meaningful conversation she had with Sun Jae suggest she may indeed have a role in their story. Despite a few unresolved elements and minor loopholes, the series couldn't have been more perfect, making farewells all the more difficult.

Lovely Runner: Acting performance

The stars of the show truly stand out and deserve nothing less than a standing ovation. They brought Lovely Runner to life and are the reason behind its major success. Byeon Woo Seok, portraying Ryu Sun Jae, is the comforting character who can heal all your past hurts just by being himself. The way he delivers lines and acts out scenes, whether happy, funny, in love, or emotional, is all thanks to his shining talent. His dedication to the role at every step, whether as idol Sun Jae, high school Sun Jae, or university Sun Jae, is commendable. Playing multiple characters single-handedly is no easy feat, yet he takes on each role and makes it his own. He embodies Sun Jae at his very core, and you can't help but fall in love with him each time he appears on screen.

Kim Hye Yoon as Im Sol is truly a star. She represents the beginning of everything, and Kim Hye Yoon knows how to convey these emotions well. It's not easy to portray a character who faces the burden of saving the love of her life, only to witness his death repeatedly, yet Im Sol does so with remarkable resilience. She is kind, lovable, and above all, selfless.

In a world where female leads are often overshadowed by their male counterparts, Kim Hye Yoon shines as Im Sol, bringing the true essence of the show to life. Every step of her journey, every era in which she fights, is truly commendable to watch. Im Sol's ability to navigate through time without hesitation reflects her character's strength and determination. She deserves all the praise for the sacrifices she has made, and Kim Hye Yoon deserves a round of applause for portraying such a strong and complex character.

Let's not forget about Song Geon Hee, who portrays a character that wasn't even part of the original webtoon. In Lovely Runner, Kim Tae Sung emerges as the selfless resolver who ultimately brings Im Sol and Sun Jae's story to a happy end. Across multiple timelines, he stands by Im Sol's side, selflessly striving to protect her and her love, Sun Jae.

Advertisement

Despite knowing that Sol will never reciprocate his feelings, Tae Sung never hesitates to help her or ensure her safety. Song Geon Hee truly brings out the best in Kim Tae Sung, infusing his character with a sense of heartbreak hidden behind his smiles. Yet, his charm is irresistible, making him a standout presence in the series.

And finally, our supporting characters, Bae In Hyuk (portrayed by Lee Seung Hyub), Hyun Joo (played by Hye Won), Im Geum (portrayed by Song Ji Ho), Geun Deok (played by Kim Won Hae), Bok Soon (portrayed by Jung Young Joo), Mal Ja (played by Sung Byung Sook), and Young Soo (portrayed by Heo Hyung Kyu), executed their roles with such precision that they breathed life into the show with their performances.

As friends, family, and even our silent villain, each of them brought a balance to the show, and their acting was always perfect, striking just the right balance as needed. They were exactly what the show needed alongside our main leads, and each played an indispensable part.

Lovely Runner final review

Lovely Runner emerged as one of the most versatile, comforting, enjoyable, and brilliant K-dramas of 2024, perhaps even of the past few years. Despite facing challenges in production, airing, and casting, the series' genuine plot, well-executed performances, outstanding OSTs, captivating cinematography, engaging screenplay, skillful directing, and adorable yet realistic chemistry elevated it to the pinnacle of well-made K-dramas.

The show has become a comforting space for many viewers, and rightfully so. It exudes a healing vibe with a twist at the end that adds an element of intrigue, making it an interesting watch. Writer Lee Si Eun showcased her brilliant mind by presenting unique plots in each episode without any unnecessary dragging. It was truly a refreshing treat for K-drama enthusiasts.

The cast, especially Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, deserve numerous awards for their standout performances in the series. Their portrayal of Sun Jae and Im Sol respectively alongside our other characters is what made this journey worthwhile!

Advertisement

The bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to Lovely Runner doesn't come easy, as it has become a home for many. The series will go down in history, given how plain and simple it was, with no big budgets or sponsors, but a story that genuinely touches hearts. Lovely Runner has proven what a genuinely refreshing plot and talented actors can bring to the table, and it will be an example for generations of series to come. Hopefully, this isn't the end, as we might get a few more projects from the stars and the creative minds behind the show. But for now, from the bottom of my heart, I thank Lovely Runner for its beautiful journey that made life bearable again! And in the words of our lovable Ryu Sun Jae, "Let's try living today!" As today is a great day.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner Ep 13-14 Review: Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok's return to square one is bitter but better