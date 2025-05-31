Is Mamta Kulkarni upset over controversy surrounding her appointment as Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada? Actress REACTS

Karan Arjun actress Mamta Kulkarni is one of the well-known actresses of the 90s. She recently made headlines after she returned to India after a 25-year absence and was appointed as Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. However, things took an unexpected turn and she had to step down. Now, she opened up about it and shared that her appointment was the result of her dedicated ‘tapasya.’

Months after the dispute, Mamta Kulkarni opened up about the controversy over her appointment as Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada for the first time. In a recent conversation with ANI, the Karan Arjun actress shared, “It was all in God’s hands for me to become Mahamandaleshwar in that Kumbh, which was such a holy occasion in 140 years.” She further added, “God provided me with the fruits of 25 years of my ‘tapasya.’ So, that happened.”

For the unversed, Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi announced that Mamta Kulkarni was appointed as the Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada during the Maha Kumbh Mela. As soon as the announcement was made, transgender Kathavachak Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi Maa criticized it, citing her involvement in criminal activities in the past.

On January 30, 2025, the founder of Kinnar Akhada, Rishi Ajay Das, expelled Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from her position. He shared that she deviated from the responsibilities she was given with the position.

Ajay alleged that the agreement Lakshmi made with Juna Akhada in 2019 was not valid as it lacked consent. He also took a dig at her for allowing Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni to join Akhada and take on the role of Mahamandaleshwar.

Calling it a betrayal of the Akhada’s sacred values, Ajay questioned the ethical implications of giving such a prestigious title to someone having a criminal record.

This created a controversy and soon the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri slammed him and questioned his right to remove Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from her position. He also added that she and Mamta will continue with their positions.

As the controversy escalated, Mamta turned to social media to announce her resignation from the position. At the same time, the Kinnar Akhada officially removed Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi and Mamta Kulkarni, citing increasing discord within the community and concerns about their spiritual credentials.

