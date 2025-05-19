Go Yoon Jung breaks silence on Resident Playbook makeup controversy: ‘Felt jarring in surgery...’

Actress Go Yoon Jung stars as the rookie OB-GYN resident Oh Yi Young in the recently concluded Resident Playbook. She has now addressed the growing online discourse surrounding her appearance in the show.

The drama, a spin-off of Hospital Playlist, follows the personal and professional journey of young medical residents. But it wasn't just the plot that grabbed viewers’ attention. Go’s seemingly glamorous appearance in early episodes has sparked heated debate on social media. Many question whether the styling aligns with the gritty realism typically associated with medical dramas.

From her very first scene, Go Yoon Jung’s character is seen with a polished face, complete with defined eyebrows, glowing skin, and full lips. Some fans admired her beautiful and fresh visuals. Others felt the makeup was excessive and inconsistent with her role as a first-year doctor just starting out in a demanding, high-pressure environment. Critics argued that her look detracted from the authenticity of the show, making it difficult to fully immerse themselves in her character’s challenges.

In a recent interview, the actress addressed the controversy, acknowledging the disconnect some viewers experienced. As quoted by Kbizoom, “After filming, color correction is done in post-production,” Go explained. “I didn’t have much lip color on set, but on screen, it looked heavy. It was part of trying to balance things.”

She went on to clarify the intention behind her character’s styling in the opening scenes. “On her first day, Yi Young wasn’t emotionally committed to the hospital. She was ready to quit if things didn’t go well, so she dressed up,” she said. “Even my sister asked, ‘You’re going like that?’ As scenes continued, the makeup carried over into OR scenes. I agree it may have felt jarring in surgery scenes.”

She also mentioned that her makeup was intended to show signs of fatigue. This included using mousse to create the appearance of greasy hair and applying makeup to simulate dark circles. However, she acknowledged that this effort might not have been clearly conveyed on screen. As the lead actress, the production team also aimed to keep her looking polished, using tools like reflectors. She reflected that this experience had taught her valuable lessons she would carry forward in her acting career.

Despite the makeup debate, Go Yoon Jung’s performance has been well-received overall. Many praised her emotional delivery and chemistry with the rest of the cast.

