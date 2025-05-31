Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 10: Meg Visits Aquamarine City—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In The Old Giant Tree Sleeps, Meg learns she has only seven months left to live. Asked to inspect a sacred oak infected by magic, she meets its spirit—Serena—who wishes to experience town life before dying. Serena mutates into a monster when the tree loses control.

With a broken leg, Meg initiates a fire spell, which instead transforms the oak into cherry blossoms, reincarnating Serena. Inori confirms this as a historic reincarnation spell. Faust warns Meg that her magic may one day be needed to restore the planet.

Expected plot in Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 10

Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 10 will see Meg travel to the water city of Aquamarine. There, she will meet Jack, the Sage of Life, who offers to treat her injured leg. During her stay, Meg will begin uncovering the truth about how Faust adopted her.

She should also learn why she was summoned to Aquamarine in the first place. The episode will reveal hidden aspects of her past, Jack’s role in it, and how these hidden truths connect to the next stage of Meg’s journey and her eventual fate.

Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 10 will be titled ‘The Bells of Blessing Ring With the Sound of the Waves (Part 1).’ The episode is set to debut in Japan on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, though release times may differ depending on the viewer’s region and time zone.

Broadcast networks in Japan will include AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11, with online streaming available via ABEMA and d-anime Store. For international viewers, Crunchyroll will stream Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 10 worldwide with English subtitles shortly after its Japanese airing.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

