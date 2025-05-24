Resident Playbook special episode: Go Yoon Jung, Kang You Seok and more appear as customers in Jung Jun Won's cafe

Resident Playbook dropped its final episodes (Ep 11 and 12) on May 17 and 18. With the beloved medical show's conclusion, fans couldn't help but feel a little sad, even though it had a happy ending. In case you are missing them too much, here's some good news. The five main cast members reunited for a special episode that will broadcast on May 24 KST, as reported by K-media outlet Chosun Biz. The episode will showcase the cast in an unexpected setting, deviating from their typical doctor roles.

The Resident Playbook special episode will include Koo Do Won (Jung Joon Won), his beloved Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung) and her fellow OB-GYN second-year residents—Um Jae Il (Kang Yoo Seok), Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji) and Pyo Nam Gyeong (Shin Shi Ah). Koo Do Won will transform into the owner of Cafe Gurungdowon and impress viewers with his hosting skills. He will have relaxed conversations with the other four while they sip tea and spill some tea as well.

The special episode aims at offering a soothing farewell from the Hospital Playlist spin-off cast to their viewers. As a parting gift, the actors will share unseen behind-the-scenes moments, their favorite scenes and personal anecdotes to comfort fans and ease their bittersweet emotions regarding the series' end. Resident Playbook has received immense love from viewers, with it being the most buzzworthy drama in the nation for five consecutive weeks and trending as one of Netflix's top 10 viewed shows in several countries.

The drama's popularity transcended beyond the borders of South Korea and garnered global acclaim. The promise of reactions to iconic scenes and post-broadcast updates from the cast has fans super hyped for the special episode. They are definitely in for a treat. Additionally, it will also include touching messages from the professors and mentors of the first-year residents—Lee Bong Ryun (Seo Jung Min), Lee Chang Hoon (Ryu Jae Hwi), Son Ji Yoon (Gong Ki Sun) and Lee Hyun Kyun (Jo Joon Mo).

It will add a special touch to the episode, making it truly enjoyable and heartwarming.

