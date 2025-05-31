Scott Caan and Elizabeth Debicki Join Brad Pitt in David Fincher’s Next Untitled Project

Actors Scott Caan and Elizabeth Debicki have joined Brad Pitt in an upcoming Netflix film, whose details remain largely under wraps. The project centers around Cliff Booth, the stuntman character portrayed by Pitt in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This new story is set in a later time period than the original movie.

Advertisement

While details are tightly guarded, sources say the film draws from a script Tarantino wrote but chose not to direct. Pitt reportedly convinced him to let director David Fincher take over the project, which was greenlit earlier this year.

The film’s storyline may include elements from Tarantino’s 2021 novel, which expanded on Cliff Booth’s backstory, including the controversial death of his wife. However, it is unclear how closely the movie will follow the book.

Debicki and Caan’s roles have not been confirmed. Sources suggest the script includes two major female characters—one running a bar and mud wrestling venue and another described as a trophy wife—but it’s unknown whether Debicki will play either of these roles. For Caan, this marks a reunion with Pitt, having worked together in the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy.

Production is expected to begin in California this July. Netflix has not released any official statements regarding the new cast members.

Advertisement

Scott Caan, son of late actor James Caan, is known for his work in television, including CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 and Fox’s Alert: Missing Persons Unit. His film credits include Varsity Blues and Gone in 60 Seconds.

Elizabeth Debicki gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown. She has also appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Tenet, and the upcoming Maxxxine.

Both actors are represented by CAA, with Caan also managed by Linden Entertainment and Sloane Offer.

ALSO READ: Best Hollywood Duos Fans Adore in Films: Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart to Matt Damon-Ben Affleck