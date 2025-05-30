Drishyam 3: Mark your calendars as release date of Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller REVEALED even before its official announcement

Ajay Devgn is set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3! A post earlier in the day by Panorama Studios International Limited went viral, which was a formal disclosure filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange on May 29, 2025. Although the official announcement of the third installment has yet to be made, it has been revealed that the crime thriller is set to release on October 2, 2026.

The internet has been abuzz after an official document about the making of Drishyam 3 went viral online. It has recently been reported that the makers are set to bring the film to the theaters next year on Gandhi Jayanti. The fans of the Drishyam franchise are surely aware of the special connection the film has with the date.

For the uninitiated, an official letter from Panorama Studios to the Bombay Stock Exchange has taken over the internet today (May 30). In the formal announcement filed on May 29, under Regulation 30 of SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, it was revealed that they will commence filming for Drishyam 3.

It was also stated that, led by Ajay Devgn, the third part of the crime thriller film will be directed by Abhishek Pathak, who also directed the second installment. The upcoming installment will be co-produced by Digital 18 Media Private.

For the unversed, the company notified the stock exchange as part of its legal obligation to disclose material information that could impact investors.

"We are pleased to inform you that the company has entered into an Production Agreement with M/S. Digital 18 Media Private Limited, for the production of a Hindi feature film titled as a "Drishyam 3," the film starring by Mr. Ajay Devgn and others, directed by Mr. Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 which is a franchise of the Hindi film "Drishyam," a part of the official letter read.

The first part of Drishyam was released in 2015, followed by its sequel in 2022. The second part of the crime thriller featured Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and Ishita Dutta in the pivotal roles.

Devgn will next be seen in De De Pyaar De 2, alongside R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.

