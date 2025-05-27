Have Jung Jun Won and Kang Seung Hyun been dating for 3 years? Agency responds to 'evidence' of Believer co-stars' romance

Actor Jung Joon Won has firmly denied recent rumors linking him romantically to model-turned-actress Kang Seung Hyun. The buzz began on May 27 when several online community posts alleged that the two stars have secretly been in a relationship for three years. However, within hours of the rumors spreading, Jung Joon Won’s agency issued a statement clarifying the nature of their relationship.

As quoted by Soompi, “The dating rumors involving Kang Seung Hyun are not true,” the agency said. “They became acquainted while filming the movie Believer and are simply close friends.” The agency’s swift and direct response seems aimed at protecting the actor’s personal boundaries. They wanted to avoid unnecessary distractions amid ongoing professional commitments.

Fans spotted 'clues' of their alleged romance

The speculation stemmed from a series of fan observations and online posts that attempted to connect the two stars through circumstantial details. Some users shared photos of Jung Joon Won and Kang Seung Hyun allegedly being in the same locations. They cite similar backgrounds and outfits in separate social media posts. Others pointed to ‘couple items,’ including matching caps and T-shirts, as supposed 'evidence' of a romantic connection.

The rumors quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with many netizens questioning the validity of the evidence. Meanwhile, others debated the nature of celebrity friendships. The situation was further intensified by the pair’s joint appearances in Believer (2018) and its sequel Believer 2 (2023). In both films, they shared screen time, and their natural chemistry on set led some fans to assume a deeper bond behind the scenes.

While some fans continue to speculate, others have come to the stars’ defense. They are calling for more respectful treatment of their private lives. As of now, neither Jung Joon Won nor Kang Seung Hyun has personally commented on the matter. They choose instead to let the agency’s statement speak on their behalf.

For now, both stars are focusing on their individual projects and schedules. As public interest in their personal lives grows, fans and netizens alike are reminded once again of the fine line between admiration and speculation. It also highlights the importance of respecting that line.

