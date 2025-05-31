The Shiunji Family Children Episode 9: Arata Travels To Mt. Fuji—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In Since Then, Minami acknowledges her growing affection for Arata, realizing she is not alone in her feelings. Although the siblings argue over the Inter-High outcome, Minami says she has no regrets. Ouka confronts Kotono about her feelings for Arata, but Kotono exposes Ouka’s own confession.

However, Ouka denies its sincerity. Later, Banri sneaks Arata into her nursing school to retrieve a doll used in her pediatric care, leading to a brief intimate moment. The next day, Ouka, upset over a failing grade, suddenly leaves for Yamanashi.

Expected plot in The Shiunji Family Children Episode 9

The Shiunji Family Children Episode 9 will continue as Ouka remains missing three days after leaving for Yamanashi. Although she had informed the family of an extended stay, she will eventually stop responding. Using GPS, the siblings will discover she is at Mt. Fuji. Arata will board a highway bus to find her.

Meanwhile, Ouka will reach a mountain lodge at the eighth station, determined to witness something meaningful. The episode will likely explore Ouka’s personal connection to Yamanashi, possibly involving memories of her late adoptive mother. It should also reveal her true feelings toward Arata.

The Shiunji Family Children Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

As per the episode preview, The Shiunji Family Children Episode 9 will be titled ‘Not Yet.’ The episode will air on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast in Japan on AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, and BS11, with online streaming available on AT-X and d-anime Store.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll will stream The Shiunji Family Children Episode 9 across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, and India. Meanwhile, Ani-One Asia and Bilibili Global will serve viewers in South and Southeast Asia, and Bahamut Animation Madness will host it for fans in Taiwan.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

