The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 9: Kanna Investigates A ‘Ghost’—Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Grim Reaper's Score,’ Kanna hears of a cursed musical score said to bring misfortune. When Sugimoto-sensei discovers a suspicious sheet, she becomes increasingly anxious. After Sugimoto is attacked by a masked man, Kanna turns to Akihiko, who deciphers the scores as coded messages.

The attacker is revealed to be Motohashi-sensei. However, the codes were originally created by Sugimoto and her American partner, Jonathan Claude, to secretly communicate. With Akihiko’s help, the two reunite. He later credits Kanna’s presence for aiding the case's discreet resolution.

Advertisement

Expected plot in The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 9

The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 9 will see rumors circulate, mentioning a mansion haunted by a grinning white figure appearing at night. Kanna will learn from Yukie about ‘Sawako,’ the woman living there, and will encounter her by chance in town.

Unable to ignore her distress, Kanna will offer help and introduce herself as a paranormal detective. However, the case will prove too difficult to handle alone. Akihiko, officially requested to investigate, will arrive, and Kanna will become his assistant as they begin examining the truth behind the ghostly mansion

Release date and where to stream

The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 9, titled ‘Rumors of the Haunted House,’ will come out in Japan on Monday, June 2, 2025, starting with a 9:30 pm JST broadcast on AT-X. A follow-up airing is scheduled on TV Tokyo on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 1:30 am JST.

Advertisement

Japanese fans can also stream it on platforms like U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hodai, and Anime Times at a later date. Additional streaming options include ABEMA, d-anime Store, Hulu, and others. In South and Southeast Asia, Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel will stream The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 9.

For more updates on The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 8: Kanna Finds Reaper’s Score, Release Date And More