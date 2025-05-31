Ricky Gervais Honored with Walk of Fame Star, Sparks Controversy with Sarcastic Speech

Comedian Ricky Gervais was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. The 63-year-old British star of The Office posed proudly at the Los Angeles landmark. He was dressed casually in a black T-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses.

During his acceptance speech, Gervais expressed surprise at receiving the honor and joked about being among the many famous names on the boulevard. However, his remarks took a controversial turn when he referenced stars like Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, and Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle — all of whom have faced serious allegations in the past.

“Thank you so much for this honor. It's a genuine thrill to be part of such an exclusive club,” Gervais said, as reported by Variety. “And just looking around earlier at all the other stars, absolute icons, you know? Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, Fatty Arbuckle.”

While only Cosby was convicted and later had the conviction overturned, all three figures have been embroiled in legal controversies. Gervais’s comments sparked concern over his decision to highlight these particular names during the celebratory moment.

Known for his sharp humor and no-holds-barred style, Gervais opened his speech with typical sarcasm: “Wow, this is a huge surprise. I never thought I'd win this today.” He added, jokingly, that he didn’t dress up because he no longer had a suit that fit.

Gervais also acknowledged his comedic style, saying his job is “not being very good at taking things too seriously,” even as he attempted to strike a more serious tone.

This isn’t the first time Gervais has stirred controversy. His 2020 Golden Globes monologue was widely discussed for taking aim at Hollywood elites, “woke” celebrities, and figures like Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew.

Despite criticism, Gervais remained unapologetic. Following the Golden Globes backlash, he thanked fans for their support, stating, “Make jokes, not war.”

