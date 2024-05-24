5 times Tabu showcased that maxi dresses take a lead in her summer wardrobe
Tabu has proved her love for maxi dresses time and again. From green to red, she has all shades of maxi dresses and now we want to invest in it too.
In Bollywood fashion circles, maxi dresses are all the rage, winning over the hearts of both fans and celebs. These floor-length marvels are turning heads at movie premieres, red carpet events, and even at informal get-togethers by bringing a dash of glitz and sophistication to every setting.
Gone are the days when maxi dresses were considered merely bohemian or beachwear. Today, they have undergone a chic transformation, becoming a staple in every fashionista's wardrobe. Bollywood divas have embraced this trend wholeheartedly, and one such diva is Tabu.
Tabu has long been known for her extraordinary acting abilities and a wonderful and modest sense of style. Her love for maxi dresses is one feature of her wardrobe that always pops. So here are 5 times when Tabu displayed her inclination towards maxi dresses.
Go Green!
Tabu looked stunning in a lime green maxi dress adorned with white piping which gave it some added flare. The vibrant green hue complemented her complexion well while the white piping added a crisp, dramatic and elegant detail. She opted for minimal accessories featuring golden earrings and went for makeup featuring thick kohl on her eyes and neat hair.
White is always right
The Sanju actress radiated elegance in a white halter-neck maxi dress. Her maxi dress comes with a halter neck which accentuated her shoulders and the flowing fabric enhanced her statuesque frame while giving it an easy breezy look. Paired with subtle jewellery and minimal makeup and a donut bun, Tabu proved that she can look good in everything, even if it is a basic maxi dress.
Red hot!
Tabu enchanted her fans in a stunning red maxi dress adorned with ruffled accents. The bold red hue gave her radiant presence even more flair and ruffles added a playful touch. The flowing silhouette of the dress created a striking look. with her bright maxi dress, she went for a minimalistic approach in terms of accessories. The seasoned actress picked dainty silver earrings and for make-up, she went with blushed cheeks and a soft look while tying her hair in a bun.
Classic black
the Crew actress for a photoshoot opted for a strappy black maxi dress with a plunging neckline and voluminous flare. She skipped the accessories with her maxi dress. Leaving her hair open with gentle curls, she wore minimal glam make-up featuring nude lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks with neatly drawn brows. Tabu once again reaffirmed her status as a fashion icon.
True Blue!
The gorgeous diva dazzled in a stunning blue maxi dress which featured a side slit. The vibrant blue colour illuminated her presence and also added a pop of freshness to her look. Her blue maxi dress featured a plunging neckline with half sleeves and pleats. With her maxi dress, she opted for a red lipstick and red manicure. To round off her look she left her long straight hair open. The wristwatch added a classic touch to her overall look.
One can easily say that Tabu’s style, especially her love for maxi dresses, is in complete harmony with her sophisticated and old-world Bollywood charm. Her preference for maxi dresses is not just about style but a revelation of a graceful woman who has a refined sense of fashion. Further to her screen performances, Tabu has emerged as a fashion goddess, proving that simplicity and elegance never go out of style.
