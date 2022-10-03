Monday Mind Talks: Understanding mental angst caused by teen breakups and ways to help your child deal with it

We may not take teen relationships seriously as adults. Therefore, we can downplay or dismiss the repercussions of teenaged heartbreaks and failed relationships and refuse to give them the proper attention they might need. However, studies suggest that breakups are the main reason for psychological anguish and a significant factor in teen depression and suicide. All kinds of misery, often more severe than anyone anticipates, could be brought on by breakups during adolescence. Although it's unlikely that your child will seek for your assistance, it is your duty as their parents to provide it. Teens who experience breakups are more likely to suffer from sadness, self-harm, or even consider suicide. Teenagers are more likely to act impulsively, and the effects might last a lifetime. Some breakups are so awful that they have a significant impact on a person's psychological, societal, and intellectual functioning. They may even have a serious effect on the abilities and competence needed in their following romantic relationships. Along with these negative symptoms, a broken love relationship can also cause substance abuse, self-harm, and obsessive thoughts. These incidents occasionally involve impulsivity, sometimes involve suicidal thoughts that accompany anxiety and depression, and occasionally even involve trauma.

Having said that, there are certain measures you can undertake to support your adolescent if they go through this terrible but entirely common situation. 1. Recognize and accept their feelings Avoid downplaying your child's feelings; only because you didn't really think the connection was meaningful or would last a lifetime doesn't mean that your adolescent didn't have strong feelings about their partner. Act as a listener and a verifier instead. You must express your compassion and understanding to your teenager. 2. Offer them some distraction Encourage your kid to pick up where they left off after the initial impact of the breakup. Consider your teen's favourite things, and then plan them throughout the day to give them something to look forward to. An excellent method to keep the teen's mind occupied and provide emotional assistance is to engage in sports with them, go shopping, or see a movie as a family.