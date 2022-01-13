Tons of pillows, half a dozen rugs lying around, and several corner tables. We all want to stuff our house with the best of things just to make it look a little better. However, there are times when in pursuit of perfection, we end up making mistakes that make our home look messy and cluttered.

So, if you, too, are guilty of stuffing your home with unnecessary things just to beautify it, here are 3 things that make your house look messy. Hence, you should refrain from having them in your home.

Lots of pillows

No matter how cosy and comfortable you might feel while lying around hundreds of pillows, it gives your home a messy look. Too many pillows may make your home look unorganised and cluttered even if it’s clean. So, before purchasing a dozen of pillows, keep in mind that it makes your home look messy and untidy.

Too much décor

While those small, cute pieces of art may catch your attention every time you visit a store, having too many pieces of décor may give your home a messy look. If your space is small, these tiny pieces may add to the clutter and give it an unorganised feel. Furthermore, too much décor may also require more cleaning time and effort, and if not done properly they will look untidy and dirty.

A dozen of throw blankets

While throw blankets are an easy way of giving your home a cosy and warm feeling, overdoing them can again land your home in a mess. Your home might appear unmanaged, and dirty. If you are seriously a fan of throw blankets, you might consider buying a couple of them and placing them beautifully on your sofas. However, no matter how great they look and how nicely they blend in with the other decor, don’t end up buying more than the required quantity as they will do nothing but give your clean house a messy look.

Also Read: 4 Décor ideas that will instantly give your home an elegant makeover