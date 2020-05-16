World Whiskey Day 2020: 8 whiskey cocktails recipes to celebrate the day in style

World Whiskey Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of May every year. This year the day will be celebrated on May 16. Here are 8 whiskey cocktail recipes to enjoy the day.

World Whiskey Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of May. This year, the day will be observed on May 16. This day holds a special significance for alcohol lovers. On this day, people are encouraged to whiskey and celebrate the event with tastings, events and gatherings.

The world of whiskey is expanding with blenders perfecting and innovating constantly. Likewise, the list of great cocktails continues to grow - so are whisky bourbons! There are, however, a few tried and true recipes that are essential to creating a well-rounded whiskey bourbon experience. These drinks showcase the versatility of whiskey. They include some of the most popular whiskey cocktails that have been enjoyed by enthusiasts for decades or longer.

Using Beam Suntory’s Jim Beam, here is a perfect list for beginners and connoisseurs to explore everything that's possible with whiskey, this World Whisky Day.

Claremont Club

Ingredients Required:

Jim Beam 50ml

Raspberry Puree 2 bar spoons

Cinnamon Syrup 10ml

Sugar Syrup 10ml

Lime Juice 25ml

Egg White ½

Mint Leaf for Garnish

Glass: Coupe or Cocktail

Method: Shake and strain

Garnish: Mint Leaf. And fresh raspberries on cocktail Skewer if available.

The New York Sour

Ingredients Required:

Jim Beam 50ml

Red Wine to Float 20ml

Orange Juice 30ml

Sugar Syrup 20ml

Lemon Juice 20ml

Ice

Glass: Rocks Glass

Method: Shake and Strain. For a little more depth, float red wine on the drink at the end.

JB @ FB

Ingredients Required:

Jim Beam 50ml

Pineapple Juice 45ml

Curry Leaf 10-12 Leaves

Star Anise 1 for garnish

Tamarind Water 20ml

Jaggery Syrup 20ml

Glass: Old Fashioned

Method: Muddle the Leaves in a shaker and add all the ingredients except the star anise. Shake with ice and strain over fresh ice in an Old Fashioned Glass.

Garnish: Star anise

Spice Route

Ingredients Required:

Jim beam 40ml

Spiced wine decoction 20ml

Treacle or Jaggery Syrup 2bar spoons

Kokum 1 piece

Orange peel 1 piece

Glass: Old Fashioned

Method: Stir all the ingredients together with ice and pour over fresh ice in an Old Fashioned Glass. Squeeze an orange peel over the drink and discard the peel.

Garnish: A piece of Kokum

Jim Beam Classic Highball

Ingredients Required:

30ml Jim Beam

75 -90ml soda water (it depends on the size of ice cubes)

1 lime wedge

Method:

Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam.

Squeeze a wedge of lime and drop it in the glass.

Fill the glass with ice.

Add 1 part of Jim Beam

Stir whisky to get it chilled

Add ice if it melted

Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of the handle

Stir once and enjoy!

Jeam Beam Lime & Mint Highball

Ingredients Required:

30ml Jim Beam

75 - 90ml soda water (it depends on the size of ice cubes)

10ml sugar syrup /Mojito mint syrup

1 lime wedge

5 - 6 Mint leaves

Method:

Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam.

Squeeze a wedge of lime and drop it in the glass.

Add Mint leaves

Fill the glass with ice and add Jim Beam

Stir everything to get it chilled

Add ice if it melted

Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of the handle

Add syrup on it

Stir once and put mint leaves on it!

Jim Beam Orange Highball

Ingredients Required:

30ml Jim Beam

75 - 90ml soda water (it depends on the size of ice cubes)

20 - 30ml orange juice

1 piece of an orange wedge

Method:

Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam

Fill the glass with ice

Add Jim Beam, Orange juice

Stir everything to get it chilled

Add ice if it melted

Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of the handle

Stir once and put an orange wedge on it (if ice cubes are small, you can add orange juice)

Jim Beam Cranberry Highball

Ingredients Required:

30ml Jim Beam

75 - 90ml soda water (it depends on the size of ice cubes)

20 - 30ml cranberry juice

1 piece of an orange wedge (if you have something red like cherry etc. might look better)

Method:

Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam

Fill the glass with ice

Add Jim Beam

Cranberry juice

Stir everything to get it chilled

Add ice if it melted

Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of the handle

Stir once and put an orange wedge on it (if ice cubes are small, you can add cranberry juice after pouring soda)

Credits :Beam Suntory

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×