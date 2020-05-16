World Whiskey Day 2020: 8 whiskey cocktails recipes to celebrate the day in style
World Whiskey Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of May. This year, the day will be observed on May 16. This day holds a special significance for alcohol lovers. On this day, people are encouraged to whiskey and celebrate the event with tastings, events and gatherings.
The world of whiskey is expanding with blenders perfecting and innovating constantly. Likewise, the list of great cocktails continues to grow - so are whisky bourbons! There are, however, a few tried and true recipes that are essential to creating a well-rounded whiskey bourbon experience. These drinks showcase the versatility of whiskey. They include some of the most popular whiskey cocktails that have been enjoyed by enthusiasts for decades or longer.
Using Beam Suntory’s Jim Beam, here is a perfect list for beginners and connoisseurs to explore everything that's possible with whiskey, this World Whisky Day.
Claremont Club
Ingredients Required:
Jim Beam 50ml
Raspberry Puree 2 bar spoons
Cinnamon Syrup 10ml
Sugar Syrup 10ml
Lime Juice 25ml
Egg White ½
Mint Leaf for Garnish
Glass: Coupe or Cocktail
Method: Shake and strain
Garnish: Mint Leaf. And fresh raspberries on cocktail Skewer if available.
The New York Sour
Ingredients Required:
Jim Beam 50ml
Red Wine to Float 20ml
Orange Juice 30ml
Sugar Syrup 20ml
Lemon Juice 20ml
Ice
Glass: Rocks Glass
Method: Shake and Strain. For a little more depth, float red wine on the drink at the end.
JB @ FB
Ingredients Required:
Jim Beam 50ml
Pineapple Juice 45ml
Curry Leaf 10-12 Leaves
Star Anise 1 for garnish
Tamarind Water 20ml
Jaggery Syrup 20ml
Glass: Old Fashioned
Method: Muddle the Leaves in a shaker and add all the ingredients except the star anise. Shake with ice and strain over fresh ice in an Old Fashioned Glass.
Garnish: Star anise
Spice Route
Ingredients Required:
Jim beam 40ml
Spiced wine decoction 20ml
Treacle or Jaggery Syrup 2bar spoons
Kokum 1 piece
Orange peel 1 piece
Glass: Old Fashioned
Method: Stir all the ingredients together with ice and pour over fresh ice in an Old Fashioned Glass. Squeeze an orange peel over the drink and discard the peel.
Garnish: A piece of Kokum
Jim Beam Classic Highball
Ingredients Required:
30ml Jim Beam
75 -90ml soda water (it depends on the size of ice cubes)
1 lime wedge
Method:
Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam.
Squeeze a wedge of lime and drop it in the glass.
Fill the glass with ice.
Add 1 part of Jim Beam
Stir whisky to get it chilled
Add ice if it melted
Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of the handle
Stir once and enjoy!
Jeam Beam Lime & Mint Highball
Ingredients Required:
30ml Jim Beam
75 - 90ml soda water (it depends on the size of ice cubes)
10ml sugar syrup /Mojito mint syrup
1 lime wedge
5 - 6 Mint leaves
Method:
Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam.
Squeeze a wedge of lime and drop it in the glass.
Add Mint leaves
Fill the glass with ice and add Jim Beam
Stir everything to get it chilled
Add ice if it melted
Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of the handle
Add syrup on it
Stir once and put mint leaves on it!
Jim Beam Orange Highball
Ingredients Required:
30ml Jim Beam
75 - 90ml soda water (it depends on the size of ice cubes)
20 - 30ml orange juice
1 piece of an orange wedge
Method:
Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam
Fill the glass with ice
Add Jim Beam, Orange juice
Stir everything to get it chilled
Add ice if it melted
Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of the handle
Stir once and put an orange wedge on it (if ice cubes are small, you can add orange juice)
Jim Beam Cranberry Highball
Ingredients Required:
30ml Jim Beam
75 - 90ml soda water (it depends on the size of ice cubes)
20 - 30ml cranberry juice
1 piece of an orange wedge (if you have something red like cherry etc. might look better)
Method:
Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam
Fill the glass with ice
Add Jim Beam
Cranberry juice
Stir everything to get it chilled
Add ice if it melted
Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of the handle
Stir once and put an orange wedge on it (if ice cubes are small, you can add cranberry juice after pouring soda)