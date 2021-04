1 / 7

Hina Khan’s pictures with her family

Hina Khan is a popular actor in the Hindi entertainment industry. She is best known for playing the lead character of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the sets of this daily soap, the actor also met the love of her life who was the supervising producer of the series, Rocky Jaiswal. In 2015 and 2016, Hina Khan was acknowledged as one of the television’s highest paid actors. Later, Hina participated in Bigg Boss season 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 where she emerged as the first and the second runner-up, respectively. In March 2019, Hina Khan was cast to play the lead character in Vikram Bhatt’s thriller drama, Hacked. Hina Khan has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself with her on-screen performances. Even though Hina Khan is hard-working and has a busy schedule, the actor still remains true to her roots and never fails to spend time with her family. Hina Khan's father recently passed away on April 20, 2021. Here are Hina Khan’s adorable family pictures that prove she shares a great bond with them. Read further ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram