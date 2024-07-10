Ben Simmons Faces Fan Criticism Over Expectations To Be Fit for Start of Season With Nets: ‘Been Saying This for Years’

Ben Simmons possessed all the necessary attributes - stature, agility, athleticism, and crucially, outstanding playmaking skills. However, injuries and waning self-assurance have negatively impacted the former All-NBA player.

In February 2022, the Brooklyn Nets acquired Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, and two future first-round selections, trading James Harden and Paul Millsap in return. Nevertheless, due to a herniated disk in his back, Simmons was unable to participate in the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Ben Simmons' Recovery Update: Agent's encouraging news for contract year

A report from The New York Post today discussed Simmons' progress during the offseason, based on their conversation with his agent, Bernard Lee. According to Lee, Simmons has been diligently rehabilitating and preparing for the upcoming season in Miami.

He has completed the rehabilitation phase and has now shifted focus to strength and conditioning. Despite past interruptions and delays, Lee confidently shared that Simmons is in excellent condition and fully expects him to kick-start the season at full capacity.

This suggestion indicates that Ben Simmons seems to have resolved his back issues and is now poised to return to the game, especially considering that the ensuing year will mark the end of his existing contract. The availability issue is one of the major criticisms against the ex-All-Defensive player. The fact that Simmons has been absent from the NBA games for 2 years is indeed a significant concern for a 27-year-old player. Such concerns can potentially discourage teams.

Fan Reactions to Simmons' Injury Update

Despite the promising updates, basketball enthusiasts remain skeptical, given Simmons' history of injuries and his hesitation to venture onto the NBA court. Here's what some of them have to say about the recent news.

In the 2022-23 season, Simmons made his first appearance as a Nets player on October 19, 2022, scoring 4 points, making 5 rebounds and 5 assists, only to be disqualified later due to fouling out. He was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the season to undergo back surgery.

