Everything You Need to Know About NBA 2K25: Cover Athletes, Release Date, Price, and More

2K has officially shared the news of their forthcoming release, NBA 2K25, which is scheduled to launch on September 6. In addition to the game's release date, the publisher also unveiled the editions of the upcoming NBA 2K, its cover athletes, and a sneak peek into gameplay details.

Wednesday's reveal confirmed the faces of NBA 2K25 - Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson. Both recent basketball champions will grace the game cover, engaging sports fans worldwide.

Jayson Tatum and A'ja Wilson shine on NBA 2K25 Covers

The covers of NBA 2K25 feature the radiant Jayson Tatum and A'ja Wilson. Tatum is the featured athlete on the standard edition, while both champions appear on the All-Star edition's cover. The deluxe edition, graced by Wilson, signifies a milestone – it's the first time a WNBA player stars on a global edition of the game series. This heralds yet another step forward for women's basketball.

"The NBA 2K25 cover spotlights my achievements and signifies the continuous rise of the WNBA fanbase," Wilson mentioned in a statement. "The effort to include more WNBA players in NBA 2K25, mirroring their unique style and attitude, has been truly inspiring. I'm elated for fans to encounter this in the game."

Both Tatum and Wilson have had astounding achievements over the past year. Tatum's leadership drove the Celtics to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, securing the franchise's 18th championship title. Moreover, he recently inked an unprecedentedly large contract in NBA history.

On the other hand, Wilson's stellar performance pushed the Las Vegas Aces to an incredible 34-6 regular-season record in 2023, culminating in consecutive WNBA titles. Her exceptional play saw her crowned the 2023 WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player. Continuing with her impressive form, she currently tops the 2024 WNBA season with 27.0 points and 2.7 blocks per game. Additionally, her average of 10.9 rebounds per game is only second to Angel Reese.

Price breakdown for NBA 2K25 editions: From Standard to Hall of Fame

The NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame edition will showcase the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Vince Carter.

You can play the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo. The cost of each edition is as follows:

- Standard Edition costs $69.99 ($59.99 on Nintendo Switch)

- WNBA Edition at $69.99, exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

- All-Star Edition is priced at $99.99

- Hall of Fame Edition will be on sale for $149.99

NBA 2K24 had the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant as its cover athlete for Kobe Bryant and Black Mamba editions. Sabrina Ionescu took the spotlight as the cover athlete for the basketball sim's WNBA Edition in the same year.

