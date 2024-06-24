What is Ben Simmons Net Worth in 2024?

Ben Simmons, a 27-year-old native of Melbourne, currently advances his professional basketball career with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. Standing tall at 6'10" and weighing 240 lbs, this superstar was selected as the 1st overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, just after one season of college basketball at LSU.

He stamped his mark in the NBA by securing the NBA Rookie of the Year title in 2018 and maintained his stellar performance by appearing in three successive All-Star teams from 2019 to 2021.

Nevertheless, Simmons' career trajectory took a dramatic detour recently. The 2021 playoffs saw him grappling with free throw shooting skills and bruising self-confidence issues, which ignited a breakdown in relations with the 76ers. Consequently, the year 2022 marked his trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

Ben Simmons Net Worth

As of 2024, the estimated net worth of Ben Simmons' is around $60 million. His professional career primarily fuels this impressive fortune, supplemented by endorsements, contracts, and business investments.

Simmons started his NBA career back in 2016 and has swiftly risen to notable prominence, with an exciting career stretch still ahead of him.

Born in a family where athleticism is in their blood, Simmons received encouragement to pursue basketball from a young age. His journey via college led him to be drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 201, where he inked his first professional basketball contract. After a five-year stint with the 76ers, Simmons found a new home with the Brooklyn Nets in a 2022 trade deal.

Advertisement

Ben Simmons’ Salary and Career Earnings

After consistent effort and commitment, Ben Simmons is steadily enhancing his status in the basketball world. His hard work during his college years made him fairly recognizable and helped him build his reputation.

In the 2016-17 season, the salary awarded to Ben added up to US$5.9 million. Meanwhile, his wages for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons totaled US$6.1 million and US$6.4 million respectively.

Moreover, the Australian basketball player worked towards increasing his earnings in the subsequent seasons. His salary during the 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 NBA seasons was $8.1 million, $30.5 million, $33 million, and $35 million respectively. Currently, in the 2023-24 NBA season, Simmons is receiving a whopping $37.8 million.

How much has Ben Simmons made in the NBA?

So far, Ben Simmons' NBA career has brought him substantial financial gain. His career earnings to date, solely from his salary, amount to $163 million up to the completion of the 2023-24 NBA season. His contract with the Brooklyn Nets entails a $37.8 million salary for the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement

Spanning five years, Simmons' contract with the Nets totals $177.2 million. As the summer of 2025 approaches, he will stand as an unrestricted free agent. Besides his NBA salary, Simmons boosts his income through endorsement partnerships with renowned brands such as Nike, Foot Locker, Upper Deck, and Beats by Dre, which cumulatively add around $5 million to his earnings.

Does Ben Simmons still have endorsements?

Yes, numerous endorsement deals are currently held by Ben Simmons:

Nike: A five-year contract for $20 million was signed by Simmons with Nike in 2016 during his rookie year. He extended his alliance with Nike by signing a three-year contract in 2022.

Beats by Dre: An endorsement arrangement exists between Simmons and the audio gear company Beats by Dre.

Footlocker: Simmons maintains a promotional contract with the retail chain Footlocker.

Upper Deck: The sports trading card business Upper Deck has an endorsement agreement with Simmons.

Penfolds Wines: There's an association between Simmons and the Australian wine label, Penfolds Wines.

Advertisement

FaZe Clan: In 2020, Simmons became both an investor and a brand ambassador for the eSports organization, FaZe Clan.

Simmons' estimated annual income from his various endorsements is around $5 million. In combination with his NBA salary exceeding $35 million per annum, these additional earnings position Simmons as one of the highest-earning players in the league.

How much did Ben Simmons sell his house for?

In Moorestown, New Jersey, Simmons's mansion was sold for $4.55 million in October 2021. Purchased newly built in 2019, Simmons initially listed it for $5 million, more than doubling his initial investment of $2.275.

Simmons placed his luxury compound in Hidden Hills, California for auction in April 2024. He had initially acquired the 12,000-square-foot modern farmhouse in 2021 for $17.5 million before attempting to sell it in 2022 for $22 million. The auction aimed to attract bids in the $7-12 million range, possessing no reserve price.

Ben Simmons’ Philanthropy and Charity Work

After a year, fearing rejection of his benefactions from the residents of Philadelphia, Ben Simmons discreetly engaged in charity work.

His sister, Melissa, manages the Ben Simmons Family Foundation. This foundation operates youth leadership schemes and collaborates with organizations like Operation Warm, providing winter coats for children.

Concerns arose that Philadelphia locals might reject these coats if they discovered they were from Simmons. This apprehension stemmed from the severe criticism and resentment Simmons experienced from Sixers supporters due to his disappointing playoff performance and subsequent trade request.

Advertisement

Melissa Simmons found it extremely upsetting that some children even technology scholarships because they bore Simmons' name.

Lately, Simmons associated with the RISE organization. Together, they hope to empower the youth of Brooklyn and tackle matters of racial discrimination and inequality with an 8-week leadership initiative.

ALSO READ: Who is Monty Williams’ Wife? All about Lisa Keeth