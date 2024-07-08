Bobby Green Eyes Perth Showdown With Dan Hooker After Paddy Pimblett Clash, Calls for Tax Relief

Bobby Green has big plans for 2024. He’s not just focused on his upcoming fight with Paddy Pimblett. Green wants to continue fighting soon after. Can he make it happen? Green took to Instagram to share his plans. He aims to fight Dan Hooker at UFC 305 in Perth. But there’s a catch.

Green is asking the UFC to help him with taxes. He doesn’t want to lose $90k to Australian taxes. Will the UFC work it out? If they do, fans could see Green twice this year. What’s next for Green?

Green focused on Pimblett before Perth push

In a recent Instagram video, Bobby Green shared his ambitious plans for the rest of 2024. He said, "My plans is to fight Paddy. And if I can, if the UFC let me, I want to fight in Perth, too. You can pick the person. I hear Dan Hooker's looking for a fight. I'll fight Dan. I don't care. All I need is you to do me this favor. Work out them taxes."

He continued, "Because I'm not trying to give up 90k in fucking taxes to Australia. But if my plans go right, fight Paddy in London. I might as well fight, too. So if y'all can make this happen. UFC. Let's make it happen."

Green’s focus is primarily on his upcoming bout with Paddy Pimblett. Scheduled for July 27 in Manchester, this fight is crucial for both fighters. Pimblett, known for his flamboyant personality and strong performances, is aiming to break into the UFC lightweight rankings.

He recently secured the biggest win of his career by defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, extending his winning streak to five. Green, ranked No. 15 in the division, presents a formidable challenge.

Meanwhile, Green is coming off a dominant win against Jim Miller at UFC 300. This victory was a significant rebound after his KO loss to Jalin Turner. The bout against Pimblett has been highly anticipated, with both fighters exchanging barbs on social media and in interviews. If all goes well for Green in Manchester, he’s set his sights on a quick turnaround, aiming to fight Dan Hooker in Perth at UFC 305.

Leon Edward's pick

As anticipation builds, Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall weighed in on the matchup . In a video on Aspinall's YouTube channel, Edwards predicted, "I think if Bobby Green shows up, I'll probably favor Bobby Green. If he shows up. But I do also see a way of victory for Paddy as well. If he takes it to the ground and grinds him down a bit, he can get a submission."

The excitement is palpable as these two fighters prepare to clash in Manchester. Bobby Green recently changed his name legally and named himself King. Reacting to this, Paddy Pimblett fired a savage response on social media.

He said, "This mushroom has actually changed his name to King. So yous can officially call me the Kingslayer on July 28."

Will the UFC and Australian authorities accommodate his unique demand? As fans, we can't wait to see how this unfolds. Do you think Green will get his wish fulfilled and fight in Perth after Manchester?