Charles Oliveira's Coach Reveals Potential Return Timeline for Do Bronx This Year and His Likely Opponent

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira last stepped foot inside the octagon at UFC 300 this year, where he locked horns with Arman Tsarukyan for the crown of number-one lightweight championship contender.

Unfortunately, UFC 300 was not Charles Oliveira's day. He came very close to winning the bout when he caught Arman in a choke twice in a three-round fight, but Arman was well-prepared with his own counter gameplan for Do Bronx’s submission game. He managed to defend the chokes with grace and escaped both times.

The judges scored the contest in favor of Arman Tsarukyan, who was crowned the new number-one contender. Fighting fans are now wondering what’s next for Do Bronx if he is not in the chase for the lightweight championship.

Recently, Charles Oliveira’s coach gave an interview to AgFight, in which he talked about Charles Oliveira's return timeline. He suggested that Do Bronx will definitely return this year to the UFC Octagon.

Charles Oliveira even revealed that he and Do Bronx both want the championship back. As of now, Arman Tsarukyan is serving his ban, so he is ready to face Islam Makhachev in a rematch instead.

Charles’s coach revealed, “Both Charles and I want the belt. Now, with Arman suspended, there would be no other name than Charles Oliveira. (Dustin) Poirier just fought, (Justin) Gaethje also got knocked out. So the truth is that with Arman out of the game, I believe there is no one at 155 to fight Makhachev other than Charles. So it's certainly what we want, it's what Charles wants.”

Charles Oliveira predicts the match between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan

After Arman Tsarukyan defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, Arman became the number-one contender for the undisputed lightweight championship against reigning champion Islam Makhachev.

A couple of days ago, Charles Oliveira gave an interview to MMAFighting, in which Do Bronx predicted the match between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan.

According to Do Bronx, Islam Makhachev will have no problem defeating Arman Tsarukyan. Charles Oliveira believes Islam Makhachev will successfully retain his championship and defeat Arman Tsarukyan.

Charles Oliveira said, "Arman is a guy that takes you down and holds you there the entire time. No way he beats Islam. It's not a fight he can win. Of course, I've just said this, and I can't backtrack. MMA is unpredictable, but I think Islam is way more experienced, has more focus, more hunger, and is much stronger than Arman."

Islam Makhachev recently defended his lightweight championship against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. The match was extremely intense. In the fifth round, Islam Makhachev caught the leg of Diamond and tripped him to the ground with an old-school wrestling sweep, transitioning to a choke. Islam Makhachev retained his championship after choking Poirier.

According to some previous reports, UFC will book the match-up between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan by the end of this year, either at UFC Abu Dhabi in October or at UFC Madison Square Garden in November.

