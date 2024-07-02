Dallas Mavericks Sign Klay Thompson in Massive USD 50 Million Sign-and-Trade; DETAILS Inside

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Klay Thompson has agreed to a $50 million sign-and-trade deal with the Golden State Warriors. He will now play for the Dallas Mavericks. Although Thompson has played for the Warriors his entire career, he is about to start a new chapter in Dallas. Josh Green will join the Charlotte Hornets as part of a three-team deal.

Wojnarowski posted, ‘Free agent Klay Thompson plans to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50M deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. Thompson ends his historic Warriors run as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that’ll also send Josh Green to Charlotte.'

Thompson’s exit rumors started after play-in tournament exit

Following Golden State's early elimination from the NBA Play-In Tournament, speculation about Thompson's possible departure began to circulate. The four-time champion Thompson was still hoped for a comeback by Golden State Warriors supporters. But over the last few weeks, it has become evident that the two sides were moving in different directions.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks surfaced as a possible landing spot for the seasoned shooting guard. There were rumors that Thompson and the Mavs shared a mutual interest. Ultimately, a contract was agreed upon by Thompson and Dallas.

Dallas making big moves to win the title

Dallas needed a second scoring threat going into NBA free agency. Despite having a dismal 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament performance, Thompson had a decent 2023–24 season overall. With 43.2 percent field goals, 38.7 percent three-pointers, and a league-best 92.7 percent free throw shooting percentage, he averaged 17.9 points per game.

Thompson has been an All-Star five times. However, injury kept him out of the 2019–20 and 2020–21 seasons. Although Thompson has changed as a player since making his comeback, he still has the potential to be a very significant scorer.

