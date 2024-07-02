Dallas Mavericks Sign Klay Thompson in Massive USD 50 Million Sign-and-Trade; DETAILS Inside
Klay Thompson won't be playing for the Golden State Warriors for the first time next season in his NBA career.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Klay Thompson has agreed to a $50 million sign-and-trade deal with the Golden State Warriors. He will now play for the Dallas Mavericks. Although Thompson has played for the Warriors his entire career, he is about to start a new chapter in Dallas. Josh Green will join the Charlotte Hornets as part of a three-team deal.
Wojnarowski posted, ‘Free agent Klay Thompson plans to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50M deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. Thompson ends his historic Warriors run as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that’ll also send Josh Green to Charlotte.'
Thompson’s exit rumors started after play-in tournament exit
Following Golden State's early elimination from the NBA Play-In Tournament, speculation about Thompson's possible departure began to circulate. The four-time champion Thompson was still hoped for a comeback by Golden State Warriors supporters. But over the last few weeks, it has become evident that the two sides were moving in different directions.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks surfaced as a possible landing spot for the seasoned shooting guard. There were rumors that Thompson and the Mavs shared a mutual interest. Ultimately, a contract was agreed upon by Thompson and Dallas.
Dallas making big moves to win the title
Dallas needed a second scoring threat going into NBA free agency. Despite having a dismal 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament performance, Thompson had a decent 2023–24 season overall. With 43.2 percent field goals, 38.7 percent three-pointers, and a league-best 92.7 percent free throw shooting percentage, he averaged 17.9 points per game.
Thompson has been an All-Star five times. However, injury kept him out of the 2019–20 and 2020–21 seasons. Although Thompson has changed as a player since making his comeback, he still has the potential to be a very significant scorer.
ALSO READ: ‘We Need Klay Back’: Steve Kerr Trolled by NBA Fans Over Klay Thompson Statement Amid Rumors of His Departure From Warriors