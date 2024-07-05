DeMar DeRozan Switching Up on Drake With Kendrick Lamar Music Video Cameo Sparks Lakers Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing DeMar DeRozan for a potential signing this offseason. Could his recent appearance in a music video hint at a possible DeRozan-Lakers deal?

DeRozan made a cameo in Kendrick Lamar’s music video for Not Like Us, released on Thursday. During a brief moment in the video, Lamar mentions the 6-time NBA All-Star by name. That’s when people started speculating about a probable deal with the Lakers.

Fans find Kendrick Lamar and Lakers connection in music video

DeRozan's screen time was a mere four seconds, but it was enough to stir excitement among Lakers fans, making them believe a signing might be imminent.

When the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake started earlier this year, no one foresaw one of the rapper’s diss tracks becoming an anthem. Kendrick’s Not Like Us has gained immense popularity.

Lamar’s Inglewood concert had nearly all of LA dancing to his beats, including some top NBA names. Notably, many were close to Canadian rapper Drake. Given their publicized beef, appearances by LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, and others were seen as a sign of shifting allegiances.

Now, with this new video, the buzz continues. NBAonESPN’s Instagram post sparked a frenzy in the comments. Captioned, “DeMar DeRozan in Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us’ video,” it featured a lyric from the song.

“I’m glad DeRoz came home,” followed by a palm tree emoji.

A fan commented, “Kendrick now turning Drake’s OGs against him,” hinting at DeRozan’s time with the Raptors. Featuring one of Drake’s favorite players in Lamar’s video was seen as a brilliant move.

Both DeRozan and Lamar are from Compton, California. DeRozan has expressed a desire to “come home” to play for the Lakers and revealed that a potential move to the Lakers nearly happened in 2021.

With DeRozan likely to leave the Bulls this offseason, the Lakers are eager to lure him to Los Angeles.

DeMar DeRozan's free agency

DeRozan is among the most sought-after unsigned players in NBA free agency right now. His salary demands, however, have led him to be part of a waiting game, even with several interested teams.

Drafted 9th overall in the 2009 NBA draft, DeRozan spent his first nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors. He was then traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018. Later, he moved to the Chicago Bulls in 2021.

A Bulls' return seems very unlikely as he explores sign-and-trade options, with the Lakers emerging as a strong possibility. Throughout his career, DeRozan has averaged 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. In his three seasons with Chicago, he improved to 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Last season, his availability moved him from 17th in points per game to 11th on the total points leaderboard. Now at 34, DeRozan is going through his options as a free agent.

Whether his patience will lead to the desired contract or a lower offer remains to be seen. Teams are considering using their mid-level exception, about $13 million, on DeRozan.

