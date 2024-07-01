Denver Nuggets' Interested in Signing Russell Westbrook Reveals NBA Insider; DETAILS Inside

After two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Russell Westbrook is in a situation where he can sign back with the Clippers or choose a new team of his liking in free agency. In 68 games last season, the 2017 MVP finished with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals. He also shot 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range.

What did Wojnarowski report?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed on Saturday that Westbrook elected to enter his contract's final year. But according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the team wants to move Westbrook.

What did Charania report?

Charania said, "The Clippers are actively working on trades to move Russell Westbrook, sources say."

Furthermore, according to Charania, the Denver Nuggets are interested in signing the nine-time NBA All-Star.

Charania added, "One team that has shown a level of interest in Russell Westbrook, as well as there being mutual interest between Westbrook and this team is the Denver Nuggets."

Westbrook is now a bench option

Although Westbrook is no longer a superstar, he performed admirably last season in a reserve role. The future Hall of Famer would have the opportunity to conclude his career with an NBA Championship thanks to the Nuggets. After being selected fourth in the 2008 NBA Draft, Westbrook spent 16 seasons as a player for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers (and Clippers), and Washington Wizards.

In 1,162 regular season games, he shot 43.8% from the field and 30.4% from three-point range, averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Apart from the regular season games, he has also played in 122 NBA playoff games.

