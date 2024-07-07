Does Aaron Rodgers Believe In God? Here’s All You Need To Know

After backing up Brett Favre for the first three years of his NFL career, Rodgers took over as the Packers' starting quarterback in 2008. In 2010, he led them to victory in Super Bowl XLV, receiving Super Bowl MVP honors.

In 2011, he was elected Associated Press Athlete of the Year, and the Associated Press picked him as league MVP in the 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021 NFL seasons. Rodgers became the sixth player in NFL history to earn MVP in consecutive seasons, behind Peyton Manning, Favre, Joe Montana, and Jim Brown. With these many achievements, you might get shocked at what Rodgers thinks about God as his list of accomplishments doesn’t stop.

Rodgers leads the NFL's all-time regular-season career passer rating list, with a regular-season career passer rating of over 100. He also had the highest passer rating, the best touchdown-to-interception ratio, and the lowest passing interception percentage in NFL history throughout the 2010s decade.

In the postseason, he is second in touchdown passes and touchdown-to-interception ratio, fourth in passing yards, and sixth in all-time passer rating. In the regular season, he owns the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history (4.52), the league's lowest lifetime interception rate (1.4%), and the highest single-season passer rating (122.5). Rodgers has also won the ESPY Award for Best NFL Player four times.

Does Aaron Rodgers believe in God?

We can’t say either yes, or no as Rodgers doesn’t believe in religion. But once speaking to Danica Patrick on her podcast Pretty Intense, Aaron Rodgers shared his take on the existence of God.

He said, “I don't know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell," he says in the video about growing up. He was conversing with Danica Patrick about a variety of things. Patrick was Rodgers' ex-girlfriend.

Advertisement

Rodgers further said he was active in the Christian ministry since he was young and grew up in a nondenominational church with his parents.

In 2017, Rodgers discussed his connection with Rob Bell in an ESPN The Magazine piece. Bell is a preacher and author who authored a book that challenged traditional beliefs about hell.

“Listing all the ways in which Rob has positively impacted my life would take up too much space; so I’ll simply say that he has inspired me to live life with a deeper level of appreciation and to love people with a greater awareness of our connectivity,” Rodgers shared in an endorsement of Bell’s book, How to Be Here.

With every information we have, one thing is clear Aaron Rodgers does not believe in the existence of God.

Aaron Rodgers was brought up in a religious house

Aaron Rodgers was raised in a religious family and admitted to participating in certain religious events, even though his parents generally compelled him to do so. Aaron and his parents attended a nondenominational church and were members of YoungLife, the church's religious group for youth. The athlete admitted that as he grew older, his ideas changed and he had a lot of doubts regarding religion.

Advertisement

Rodgers' departure from institutionalized religion and spirituality has prompted doubts about his beliefs. Rodgers began doubting religion in high school and has even challenged the existence of God. Rodgers once claimed that he participated in various Christian events and defended Christian beliefs as a child, but he eventually came to doubt these teachings and ideas, one of which was the existence of God.

The quarterback, however, abandoned his religious convictions as he grew older. According to him, he was exposed to certain things and learned new views that caused him to rethink his own. He stated in an interview that most Christian norms, systems of religion, and laws did not appeal to him.

Also Read: When Aaron Rodgers Ran into the Field with American Flag at Iconic Metlife Stadium on 9/11 Anniversary