Dustin Poirier Hints at UFC Comeback With Nate Diaz Amid Retirement Rumors

Dustin Poirier is eyeing a return to the UFC. After his brutal loss against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, Poirier hinted at a possible retirement. However, the following few weeks have seen ‘The Diamond’ revisit his decision and fuel up for a return. Poirier, who is 35 years old, boasts of an impressive record of 30-9. He was the first to knock Conor McGregor out twice.

Unfortunately, Poirier’s form dipped henceforth as he suffered defeat at the hands of Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje. But his dominant KO of Benoit Saint-Dennis meant he was back in title contention. Although the loss to Makhachev has surely dented his confidence, Poirier seems to be ready for more. And this time, it might be Nate Diaz.

Dustin Poirier v Nate Diaz: A reality?

Nate Diaz finally had some luck in boxing. After getting brutally knocked out by Jake Paul, Diaz made an impressive comeback. Pitted against the first BMF of UFC, Jorge Masvidal this Sunday, Diaz put up a sound boxing spectacle to clinch the victory. Although it was a closely contested fight, Diaz was declared the winner with the judges’ scorecard reading, 98-92, 95-95, and 97-93.

Soon after his victory, Nate Diaz expressed his wish to get back to the UFC octagon. And this is where things get interesting. Poirier has been in search of a worthy opponent for quite some time. Following Diaz’s statement, a fan named ‘sabatellostan’ teased a face-off between ‘Diamond’ and Diaz on X. Poirier immediately reposted the tweet, making his intentions clear about who he wanted to fight next.

Diaz and Poirier have never faced each other inside the octagon. Although they were supposed to go on a one-on-one in the UFC 230 PPV, the match did not materialize. Thus, if it really happens, fans will surely be entertained to the core. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz is not the only opponent Poirier has in mind.

Dustin Poirier wants a rematch with Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev won the UFC 302 face-off by submitting Poirier with a D’Arce choke. But that does not explain the fierce contest Makhachev faced from ‘Diamond’. Poirier managed to bleed Makhachev profusely and went toe to toe until the submission got him tangled. Interestingly, following a few weeks after their fight, Poirier is once more ready to face the lightweight king for a rematch.

And there are strong reasons for the claims. Makhachev was supposed to face Arman Tsarukyan as his next opponent. But following an altercation with a fan, Tsarukyan was handed a nine months’ suspension. This means that Makhachev is currently without any opponents.

Although the UFC has made an offer to Michael Chandler, he remains fixated on fighting Conor McGregor. Thus, with fate playing correctly for Poirier, he may well get a second shot. What will happen is for the future to unveil.