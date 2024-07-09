Utah Jazz Demand First-Round Pick for Walker Kessler Amid Knicks Trade Pursuit: Report

According to Ian Begley from SNY, the Utah Jazz are reportedly desiring a first-round pick for the potential trade of their notable player, Walker Kessler.

Walker Kessler, a young 22-year-old player for Utah, has demonstrated his strong prowess in the NBA so far. In his inaugural season, he showcased his skills by scoring an average of 8.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and blocking 2.4 shots per game throughout 138 regular-season games.

This season's statistics continue to mirror his previous performance with an average of 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game, in addition to a commendable field goal percentage standing at 65.4%.

ALSO READ: ‘Bro Is Getting Outta Hand’: Jayson Tatum Wearing No 10 for Team USA To Honor Kobe Bryant Leaves NBA Fans Furious

New York Knicks interested in Walker Kessler

SNY's Ian Begley reports that the New York Knicks have shown interest in Utah's towering player, Walker Kessler. "The Knicks have reached out to Utah, expressing interest in Kessler as a potential backup center,” said Begley. He further revealed that Utah expects at least a first-round pick in return for any earlier trade conversations.

Attempting to fill a gap in the center position, the Knicks found themselves at a loss after the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the free agency offseason.

Hartenstein, a sought-after free agent, had previously performed well for the Knicks, recording an average of 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in the previous season.

Advertisement

However, the price Utah places on their seven-foot player may outweigh the Knicks' willingness to invest this offseason. Despite having surplus 2025 first-round picks, the Knicks traded two to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges.

If they anticipate that acquiring Kessler might push them closer to a championship this season, the Knicks could consider relinquishing a first-round pick.

ALSO READ: Daniel Theis Signs One-Year Deal with Pelicans Reveals NBA Insider