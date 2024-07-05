Giants GM defends Daniel Jones; Claims even Patrick Mahomes couldn't win with their Offensive line

Joe Schoen, the general manager of the New York Giants, defended Daniel Jones following the team's worst season, claiming "not even Patrick Mahomes could have saved the 2023 Giants." NYG failed to enter the playoffs the previous season due to 11 losses and only 6 victories.

The New York Giants allowed the most sacks in the NFL and the second-most in league history, with their quarterbacks being tackled 85 times. They allowed the most sacks of any team, with the Washington Commanders coming in second with 65.

Joe Schoen is not ‘giving up’ on Daniel Jones.

During the first episode of HBO's sports docuseries Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, which aired on Tuesday night, Schoen stated that Jones had much chance last year, he also emphasized the importance of protecting themselves against potential injuries while also stating that he is not "giving up" on Jones, who has three years left on his contract.



As stated by Schoen, "He didn't have much of a chance this year." That is true. The starting lineup of the game played 60 snaps together. Miami, we have three f---ing practice squad players playing for us. "You could have Patrick Mahomes, and he himself can't win with that."



"I'm not giving up on him," Joe continued. He has three more years left on his deal, merely safeguarding ourselves, as history is the most accurate indicator of the future.

Daniel Jones suffered an ACL tear after having the worst season.

It was evident that the Giants' offensive line was struggling, which hindered quarterback Daniel Jones's success. Jones missed time due to injuries in Weeks 5 and 9, one being a neck injury and the other being an ACL tear. Jones finished with a 1-5 record, 909 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions in six games overall.



Jones was at his best in 2022, finishing 9-6-1 and leading the Giants to the playoffs. He completed 67.2 percent of his throws for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.

Although Jones has had several impressive performances, he has not yet established himself as the league's true winner. With 12,512 throwing yards, 62 touchdowns, and 40 interceptions during his career, he has a 22-36-1 record. During the Jones era, the Giants have only once advanced to the playoffs.

